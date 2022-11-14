A Marion County man on Monday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Monnett in November 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Judge Thomas Cooper sentenced 22-year-old Diamantae Currie to 23 years in prison, the solicitor’s office said.
"Violent criminals prey on people who they think are buying or selling drugs. Here, the defendant tried to rob the victim and it lead to this awful result,” said assistant solicitor Seth Oskin in a news release.
“Mr. Monnett was a beloved son and cousin,” Oskin added. “We are thankful that this plea brings his family some sense of peace and justice.”
