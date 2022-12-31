Mariann Croll
SURFSIDE BEACH-A funeral service for Mariann Croll, 88, will be held Jan. 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the South Strand Assembly of God. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Croll passed away Dec. 29 at her home.
She was a member of South Strand Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Willie Cephas Weatherford; her daughter, Kathy Brock; great-grandchild Jackson Smith; and several sisters and brothers.
Survivors include her husband, David Croll; children, Kenneth Wayne Watford (Debbie), Betty Anne Lambert (Leon) and Dale Lynn Floyd; 11 grandchildren, Kevin Brock, David Watford, Jennifer Grimm, Brian Watford, Anne Cortes, Amy Moseley, Ryan Lambert, Rachelle Barbour, Victoria Francis, Katherine Lambert and Lauryn Floyd; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will accept friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Strand Assembly of God, St. Jude or Grand Strand Humane Society.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
