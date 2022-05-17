Margaret Elizabeth Martinez
A funeral service for Margaret Guarino Martinez, 68, was held
May 16 in Lewis Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach.
A mass will be held in St Patrick's Church in Smithtown, N.Y., with details to follow.
The world became brighter on Jan 16, 1954, the day that Margaret Guarino Martinez was born to Frances and Elizabeth.
Margaret abruptly passed on May 8 after a long and happy life. She will be missed terribly.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph.
She was a devoted sister to Joseph, Francis and John; and a loving sister-in-law to Susan, Donna, Lorraine, Kathy and Ada.
She will forever be remembered by her nieces and nephews, Michael, Kathryn, Julianna, Alison, Meagan, Danielle, Nicholas and Valentina.
She was also an honorable great-aunt to Vincent, Michaelena, Milania, Bernard, Isabella and Sawyer; and a loyal friend and companion to many.
Margaret was met with open arms at heaven's gates by her dearly missed parents, Francis and Elizabeth; her mother-in-law, Mary; sister-in-law, Amanda; and many more loved ones.
Margaret was a graduate of Smithtown East High School Class of 1970 where her popularity grew. She later went into banking and bookkeeping where she continued to meet many lifelong friends. Margaret was always full of love, laughter, humor and strength no matter the adversities she was faced with. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Even though Margaret was taken too soon she lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who adored her. May she rest in eternal peace.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
