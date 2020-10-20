The Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office mailed more than 27,000 absentee ballots earlier this month, but some of them have not arrived in voters’ mailboxes yet.
Election officials have started receiving calls from concerned residents, and they are encouraging them to take steps to ensure their votes are counted.
“Most of them stemmed from that very first [mail] run,” said Sandy Martin, the head of the county’s elections office, referring to the delayed ballots. "[Voters] can either come to our office or one of the [early voting] sites. They can go there and vote, or they can call our office and we will reissue their ballot again.”
Martin isn’t sure how many people requested an absentee ballot and did not receive one. She did note that numerous completed ballots are arriving at her office each day.
“We don’t seem to have a problem getting them back,” she said. “It seems to be the problem getting them out.”
Amid all the COVID-19-related changes for this election, Martin's office has been inundated with calls. It’s been so busy that the county even set up a phone bank, which fielded about 1,000 calls in a single day. And that's not unusual. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office also provided about eight staff members to help manage the elections office workload.
“It’s taken a village to run this election,” Martin said.
Like it has across the country, COVID-19 changed the election process in Horry County this fall. The pandemic led state lawmakers to allow anyone to vote absentee for the Nov. 3 election. For the first time, the county set up three additional early voting sites: the North Strand Recreation Center, the South Strand Recreation Center and the Carolina Forest Library.
Early in-person voting began Oct. 5. In the first two weeks, about 24,000 people in Horry County cast ballots. That’s nearly 10% of the county’s 252,311 registered voters.
“We’re voting pretty heavy,” Martin said.
Linda Sandy lives in Carolina Forest, but she voted on the second day voting was allowed at the elections office in Conway. It was the first time she ever voted early.
“We think it’s going to be a fiasco at our polling place on Election Day,” she said.
Joan Fabiano cast her ballot at the Carolina Forest Library. She typically votes early because she’s over 65 — meaning she would qualify for absentee voting even without a pandemic — but she suspects this Election Day might be busier than usual.
“I’m anticipating crowds,” she said. “And with the pandemic, I’d rather not be in big crowds.”
Grace Caravello also voted at the Carolina Forest Library. Like Fabiano, she said concerns about the pandemic led her to cast a ballot early.
“I’m so glad that they gave us the opportunity to do that,” she said. “I didn’t feel like I wanted to wait in a very long line on Election Day.”
Caravello also had concerns about voting by mail.
“I wanted to come here and know that my vote was going to be counted,” she said.
Martin said the elections office is recommending that people who want to vote early do so in person.
“It’s just like voting Election Day,” she said. “That’s a piece of paper we don’t have to touch.”
Statewide, absentee voting records have been shattered this year, according to the S.C. Election Commission, which projects that more than one million South Carolinians will vote before Nov. 3.
More than 63,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Horry County and over 53,000 have been returned, according to the latest report from the commission.
Those wanting to vote early have several options. They can vote in person at the county elections office or at one of the three extension offices. If they have received an absentee ballot, they can either mail it in or drop it off at the county elections office in Conway or at one of the three extension sites (do not return an absentee ballot to a polling place).
The deadline to cast an in-person ballot early is 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, though the three extension offices close at 4:30 p.m. The deadline to apply for voting absentee by mail is Saturday, Oct. 24. To be counted, absentee-by-mail ballots must be received by Election Day.
And, of course, those registered can go to the polls on Nov. 3.
“It doesn’t matter if you go early or you go late as long as you’re going to do it,” said Fabiano, the Carolina Forest voter. “How can you complain about things being the way they are or are not if you never played a role in trying to change it?”
