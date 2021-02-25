The first message sent via telegraph was only four words, but four great words…”What hath God wrought?” This comes from Numbers 23:23 and is generally a statement of awe at the wonderful working of God. God is always at work; sometimes we see it, sometimes we don’t. But He is on a 24/7/365 (humanly speaking) work schedule.
I recently received an article from BIMI World Magazine, a publication of Baptist International Missions, Inc. This article touched my heart in seeing God working in “miraculous” ways in everyday situations. The article was sent by missionary Clint Vernoy, serving the Lord in Paraguay. I felt I needed to share this with you!
The article starts with James 4:15, “If the Lord will, we shall live, and do this or that.”
“God has done a wonderful work in Paraguay. He brought Christians for Worldwide Evangelism (CWE) and the Iglesia Bautista Sin Fronteras (IBSF) together in time to do His work.
“I am Clint Vernoy. My wife, Rita, and I have been missionaries with BIMI for 36 years in South America. We were first in Venezuela and are now in Paraguay. Over the years, we have been involved in three different building projects for churches. Our project with CWE was the fourth. This project was obviously done according to the Lord’s will, moving both CWE and us to join together at this time.
“Our project was approved by CWE in October 2019 but only if we could do it during the first quarter of 2020. The only time IBSF could do the build was March 2020. COVID-19 brought the world to a halt in March 2020, but COVID-19 has no effect on the will of God.
■ “All the materials for construction were purchased before the worldwide shut down. Luck, planning or God?
■ “Group one of the CWE work teams arrived March 15, 2020, a week before Paraguay closed its borders to international travel. Luck, planning or God?
■ “Because we changed the accommodations for the group in February and they stayed at the property next door to the construction site rather than across town where originally planned, they were in compliance with all health guidelines and restrictions that came into effect in Paraguay on March 16, the day after they arrived. Luck, planning or God?
■ “With only a one-minute commute/walk to the worksite and by working with joy and fervor from sunrise to sundown and more, the workers were able to complete 75% of the work scheduled to take 21 days in 4 ½ days. Luck, planning or God?
■ “The airline canceled and rescheduled flights for the group three times and then canceled and said, ‘Sorry, we cannot help you get home!’ The group was then able to fly out using the last seats on a State Department repatriation flight, the last flight to the United States before Paraguay closed the airport to all commercial flights. Luck, planning or God?
“I see what the author of the book of James is saying. To plan is important, but, to trust in God and live in obedience to His will without fear is crucial. I thank God for CWE and their planning. I thank God for the group of believers who came willing to do this or that, believing that God would keep and protect. I thank God for the promise that the gates of hell will not prevail against the church. I thank God for the testimony to the neighborhood of the work and love of Christians toward the world -- love that does not change even in the midst of the storm named Pandemic COVID-19. Remember, the storms we are in that seem so bad are to God just like another walk across the lake. We just need to get out of the boat and join Him and show His greatness.” (Article from BIMI World, volume 57, Number 1, 2021, pages 28-29; reprinted by permission of the publisher)
Heartbeat Bill: PTL!
Special thanks to our State Legislature and Gov. McMaster for enacting and signing the Heartbeat Bill, a measure designed to save many of our most vulnerable “citizens”, our unborn boys and girls.
Even though an activist judge quickly put the bill on hold, let’s pray that wiser and Godlier minds prevail and pray as I often do to see abortion end in our lifetime.
If you read the bill, it is a very common-sense approach to a difficult topic and what’s more, It Saves Lives! I don’t know how any rational or moral person could have an objection to it. But no one has ever accused the abortion industry of being rational or moral. Let’s all pray: pray for our children, pray for the mothers and fathers involved, and pray for the practitioners who understand what they’re doing!
NMBCS Golf Tournament
North Myrtle Beach Christian School will hold its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament March 13 at the Valley
at Eastport Golf Club. Check-in and breakfast start at 8 a.m. with the tournament Shotgun start at 9 a.m.
There is a four-person Captain’s Choice Scramble and all skill levels are welcome. Entry fee is $75 per person, $300 per team and includes green and cart fees a raffle drawing and door prizes. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks are also included. (Pastors, ministers and clergy will have their fee waived when on a team with three paying golfers!) Hole and corporate sponsorships are also available.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit North Myrtle Beach Christian School. Phone the school office at (843) 399-7181. You may email the school at nmbcs96@sccoast.net. Your support is appreciated and your prayers for the event are also appreciated!
Feeding the Hungry
We are told that there is more than enough food produced each year to adequately feed every man, woman and child on earth. But every day millions go hungry and even here in the United States, in Horry County, there is hunger. That’s why we support ministries like Help4Kids, CAP, the Shepherd’s Table and so on.
Here are some places where the needy can obtain food: this Saturday a food distribution at the Church of the Resurrection (8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach); second and fourth Friday of each month at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (3449 S.C. 65 in Conway); third Saturday of each month, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at Dogwood Hill Baptist Church (1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris); and second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 9 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church (4008 Salem Road, Aynor).
Support these and other efforts as you can!
(Note: Last week’s newspaper had an article about refrigerators where we can put “perishable” food items to be shared with those in need. The “freedger” is located at 422 Main St. in Conway. Check out that article!)
The Best Place to Be: On Our Knees!
The Bible encourages God’s people to “Pray without ceasing” (I Thessalonians 5:17), “pray always with all prayer and supplication” (Ephesians 6:17), and the exhortation from Paul to Timothy (I Timothy 2:8) that “men (and women and children, too) pray everywhere.”
I’m sure your church, like mine, has a long prayer list and I’m sure you have your own personal prayer list, too. Here are some things that we, as God’s church, can and should be praying about daily:
■ Pray for our leaders, at all levels and right now, our elected incumbents and newly-elected leaders, that they will lead wisely and seek God’s wisdom and will in their new positions of authority
■ Pray for the church in America and the church around the world (especially the persecuted church). In the increasing darkness of sin, the church is the light and if we’re willing to be the light, then darkness cannot extinguish God’s truth!
■ Pray for our nation that we will return to a time of mutual respect for each other, of love, real toleration, and as the Bible tells us “accepting and bearing with” one another. Pray that the hate, the violence, the malice will end.
■ Pray that we’ll all respect life as a gift from God who alone has the right and power to begin and end it. Pray that we’ll realize that all life matters from conception until natural death.
■ Pray for our homes and families that love between parents and parents and children will be the “rule of the day” and that families will follow God’s pattern to be the solid basic building block of society.
■ Pray for our schools (all levels), students, teachers, administrators and service personnel. These are incredibly difficult days in education.
■ Pray for the sick, the infirm, the elderly, the needy and be willing to be God’s hands and feet to meet needs as you can.
■ Pray for each other. Each week as I share prayer requests at church, I ask our folks to look around and tell them everyone they see needs prayer. But we have a great God who can hear every prayer.
Your Help is Making a Difference!
The ongoing COVID-19 “pandemic”. The upcoming “flu season”. Financial upheaval caused by the current situation. Storm devastation. Wildfire destruction. The list of difficulties and problems seems never-ending.
It seems that each day we add to this list! What can we do? Inventory what you have. Do you have more than enough? (Be honest, God has given to most of us abundantly!) If you do, someone has said that God gives that so you can share with others.
Share your resources (food, clothing), your time, your monetary resources with others. And you don’t have to look far to find the needy or good faithful organizations that are ministering to them. Open your hands and your heart to others! You’ll be blessed as you bless. Mother Teresa said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can all do small things with great love.”
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ First United Methodist Church and the Grand Strand Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present virtual Lenten Organ Meditations airing on the FUMC Facebook page on the following Wednesdays March 3, 10, 17 and 24. The programs will air each day at noon. Be sure to tune in for a daily blessing!
■ Conway’s First Friday Evening of Prayer will be held March 5 at Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road. There will be something quite different this month and you won’t want to miss it.
At 6:30, we’ll participate in a virtual discussion and worship time featuring three Christians who have been imprisoned for their faith. Petr Jasek was jailed in Sudan; Andrew Brunson imprisoned in Turkey and Dan Baumann in Iran.
Go to the Voice of the Martyrs website. People the world over are suffering for the name of Christ. Will America be next? The church must be prepared.
■ The Center for Counseling & Wellness has a brand-new center at 602 Main St. in Conway (the other one being in North Myrtle Beach).
The center is a nonprofit community of independent, professionally-licensed counselors and volunteers, who are on a mission to change and transform lives by addressing mental, spiritual, emotional and physical issues. Office hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Phone (843) 663-0770, fax to (843) 663-0772, email to admin@thecenter4counseling.com and their website is www.thecenter4counseling.com.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will distribute food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea; 406 65th Ave. North: Services (Zoom and Temple) Friday 6 p.m., Shabbat 10 a.m. (Masks required!)
Purim Services: Feb. 25, 7 p.m.; Feb. 26, Al HaNisim, Mishloach, Manot, Matanot Lefvyonim.
Erev Passover March 27; Passover March 28-29 on ZOOM; pick up complete Passover Meal ahead ($55 and $65)
Call the Temple at (843) 449-5552; website www.mbsynagogue.org.
■ The next New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held March 20 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Cars can begin lining up at 7 a.m. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
