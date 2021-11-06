The Loris Lions saw their season end in a 52-13 loss at Gilbert Friday night.

The Indians jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 68-yard touchdown pass from Chase Jennings to Gage Gunter. A 28-yard field goal from Daniel Augustin extended the home team's advantagee to 10-0 and Gilbert tacked on another first quarter score with a 4-yard TD run from Jaden Allen-Hendrix.

Loris finally got on the board midway through the second quarter thanks to a 68-yard touchdown run from Duke Bellamy. However, the PAT was blocked, leaving the score at 17-6.

But a 4-yard touchdown run from Gray Leaphart pushed the Gilbert lead back up to 24-6. Just before halftime, Jennings found Gunter again, this time for a 26-yard touchdown pass.