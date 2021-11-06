The Loris Lions saw their season end in a 52-13 loss at Gilbert Friday night.
The Indians jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 68-yard touchdown pass from Chase Jennings to Gage Gunter. A 28-yard field goal from Daniel Augustin extended the home team's advantagee to 10-0 and Gilbert tacked on another first quarter score with a 4-yard TD run from Jaden Allen-Hendrix.
Loris finally got on the board midway through the second quarter thanks to a 68-yard touchdown run from Duke Bellamy. However, the PAT was blocked, leaving the score at 17-6.
But a 4-yard touchdown run from Gray Leaphart pushed the Gilbert lead back up to 24-6. Just before halftime, Jennings found Gunter again, this time for a 26-yard touchdown pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.