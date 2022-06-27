The Horry County 4-H program will hold its first weather and climate science day camp June 20-July 1.
Hurricane season is here, and what better way to prepare than to get youth involved in the cause.
Youth ages 9-19 are invited to join 4-H for a fun-filled three-day, day camp to learn more about the weather in the local environment.
Youth participants will leave the experience as informed community weather reporters. Organizers say they can’t wait to explore with area youth and ”make the best better!”
Activities will include, but are not limited to a rain cloud experiment, cloud ID, a water relay game, Tornado in a Bottle activity, Balloon and Toy Car Air Pressure Experiment, Weather BINGO with prizes, do-it-yourself Hurricane Kits and a guest meteorologist.
Snacks and drinks will be provided. Pack a bag lunch for Day 1 and 2. A pizza lunch will be provided on the final day. Each participant will take an Emergency Preparedness Kit home for his or her family.
Registration fee is $45 per youth.
The camp will be held at ICI of HorryGeorgetown Technical College, located at 920 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-h-weather-and-climate-science-day-camp-tickets-358605327187
Email llewis2@clemson.edu.
