Students of Janet Inman Haigh will perform two concerts Saturday afternoon in the First United Methodist Church in Conway.
Her final group of students that she’s taught now for 11 years will perform a concert at 2 p.m., and Caroline Dill will perform her senior recital at 3:30 p.m., also at FUMC.
The first concert will conclude Mrs. Haigh’s 50-years of teaching voice lessons and offering concerts for her students, plus there will be a Junior Spotlight for Lorraine Shelton.
Mrs. Haigh promises an afternoon of wonderful music performed by Whitney Gainey, Natalie Purser and Ellie King.
Purser and King will also perform piano solos.
Some of the music will come from The Muppet Movie, Fanny and The Little Mermaid.
Shelton will sing A New Celebration, Per la gloria d’adorarvi (from Griselda), Quella fiamma, Spinnerliedchen (A German folk song), If I Loved You (from Carousel) and Art is Calling for Me from (The Enchantress).
At 3:30 p.m., Caroline Dill will perform If Music be the Food of Love, Ave Maria, Il mio bel foco and My Song of Love (from Gypsy Songs), My Heart at Thy Sweet Voice (from Samson et Dalila, Green Finch and Linnet Bird (from Sweeney Todd) and In My Dreams (from Anesthasia).
Dill will be joined by Kate McDaniel for Duetto Buffo Di Due Gatti (Cat Duet), by Lorraine Shelton for Pie Jesu and by Ellie King for Into the Unknown (from Frozen II).
This is a free event that will conclude with a reception.
Mrs. Haigh doesn’t think most people realize how many hours the young have put into their voice training.
“It doesn’t just happen,” she said. “It takes a lot of practice.”
These last five, who will perform Saturday, have been with her since they were 5 and 6-years-old.
‘I really wanted to see them through because they’ll be going off to college now,” she said.
Read more about the impact Mrs. Haigh has had on the area during her years of teaching in the upcoming edition of The Horry Independent.
