For the third consecutive week, we gather around my parents’ kitchen table and light the first three candles on our Advent wreath. As in weeks prior, my heart and mind drift back to the familiar words of the carol, “O Holy Night.” Like the author of the carol, along with every other sinner who has walked this earth, my heart, too, once pined, longing desperately for God’s saving redemption of the sinful mess I had made of me. And then, with an intense kindness, Jesus burst into the dark of my sinfulness like a candle burning in a window on a dense winter night. When Jesus appeared to save me, everything changed. I began to learn Spurgeon’s twin truths: “I have a great need for Christ: I have a great Christ for my need.” It is there, in the mingled mercies of our sin-stricken unworthiness and Christ-afforded worth that we discover the wonder of Advent and the miracle of the incarnation, the Christmas story. It is only in the setting of our deep brokenness that we unveil the depths of our unworthiness and the glory of the unique gift that God gave us in his Son, Jesus.
Unlike most children, I was blessed as a child to have a set of grandparents who lived on our farm with us. Worn hands and weathered faces spoke of their long relationship with work. Simple farm folk, they had moved from deep in tobacco country to live with us when I was in elementary school. And though they toiled year after year, they had little capital to show for it. They were humble, hardworking believers who lived out the truth for us that we were wealthy in ways other people often never know. When Christmas rolled around, my granny (my dad’s mom) showed us the lavishness of love. But my grandma and papa (my mama’s parents) showed us something profoundly deeper: the unique sacrifice of love.
There is no grace apart from the suffering of the giver. Unlike my granny, who would only appear once or twice per year and wash our world with frills and fun, my grandma and papa faithfully tilled the soil of our souls for decades. They were present for everything: birthdays, lost teeth, sweet tea-sipping summer chats from rocking chairs on the back porch. There was a durability in the way that they loved us. Because of their humble means, we always knew that the gifts they gave would be bathed in grace, precious not because of their monetary value, but because of the necessary sacrifice required to secure it.
Along with the grace of sacrifice, there was a peculiar particularity, a special way in which Grandma would find something specially tailored to our interests. Granny, when she came blustering in, would buy anything and everything. At times, this translated into receiving dress socks and Tommy Boy Classic cologne in middle school, or a large, plush rabbit stuffed animal as a high schooler—gifts that, though appreciated, would sit idly for years. Meanwhile, Grandma would stash away money, trimmed off her small budget, and plan for months to find just the right gift, whether she understood it or not. The beauty of her love was woven into the measured sacrifice, an easily missed lavishness all its own. And when we saw the sacrifice, we glimpsed our worth in her eyes.
This Christmas, I would challenge you, friend, to consider the manner God measured his love for us. A literal translation of the familiar words of John 3:16 reads, “For this is the way God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life,” (John 3:16, NET). God’s clear demonstration of his love, from a worldly perspective, may seem odd. In a world bent on power, God gave an infant; in a world built on wealth, God gave a peasant; in a world branded by fame, God gave someone marginalized. From the outside, the Christmas story is one of miscalculations and misgivings. How could this be the Sovereign Lord’s solution to the problem of our sin, our pining? Take a deeper look, friend.
God makes no mistakes. The manger was not meaningless. The stable was not senseless. God lavished his best in the most unexpected way. This Christmas, I pray that you would recognize your pining, your longings, your brokenness, your sin. I pray that God would open your eyes to see your deep need to be rescued from sin. And then, I pray that you would believe the great gospel exchange of Christmas: the immeasurable worth of Christ, the Peasant of Palestine, who frees us from our sins, is ours by grace through faith in him. In Christ alone, we find our worth.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2104 Main St., Conway will hold its Second Annual Creche Display Dec. 20-23, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., each evening.
There is no charge. Everyone is welcome.
■ Lake Swamp Baptist Church, 4075 Hwy. 917, Loris will host a free Christmas play: In the Eyes of the Shepherds, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
For more information, email Renae Strickland at renaestrickland@gmail.com
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway holds its AWANA Club meetings every Monday night from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. for children ages 4-16. Please bring your child out to learn about Jesus and enjoy snacks, games and, most importantly, the Bible.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church at 4725 U.S. 501, Conway, holds Parents Night Out every third Thursday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Parents are invited to drop off their children for dinner and activities.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will distribute food on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand in association with Low Country Food Bank will distribute food using a drive-thru system at Finklea Community Center, 3501 S.C. 917, on the fourth Friday of the month. It is first-come, first-served, one per household represented.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road, Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 9 a.m.-noon. Call (843) 358-3985.
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ St. Philip Lutheran Church invites everyone to its in-person Christmas Eve service as the group celebrates the nativity of the Lord. The 11 a.m. service will offer festive music and liturgy earlier in the day for those who cannot drive at night or have little ones with early bedtimes.
The 5 p.m. service is traditional with festive music and liturgy, candle lighting and communion, along with live streaming for those who watch from home.
The 7 p.m. service is traditional with festive music and liturgy, candle lighting and communion.
On Christmas Day they will continue their celebration with beloved carols and communion with an in-person service beginning at 10 a.m., along with live-streaming.
Come and invite someone to worship with you!
■ The Myrtle Beach Christian Church will present its annual Journey to Bethlehem Dec. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. There will also be a Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
Everyone is invited. Call (843) 236-1121 or go to myrtlebeachchristianchurch.com
The congregation prays for everyone who will join them for the true reason for the season: Jesus is the reason for the season!
■ Myrtle Beach’s Christian Church thrift store, 1226 Burcale Road, is now open each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Church and Radio Ministries: Talk 94.5 FM each Sunday morning from 10-11 a.m. TV ministry is 9:30-10 a.m. HTC Channel 16.1 or Channel 816 (it is listed as WWMB-CW on the channel guide) and is now known by the call letters WPDE. Spectrum is on CW-Channel 4.
If you have an antenna, find the services on 15.2.
■ Well By The Sea invites you to join them for Sunday morning worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
We enjoy lively, contemporary, Spirit-filled worship deeply rooted in the gospel traditions. Following the service, everyone is invited to join us in the Fellowship Hall.
• Explore the ministries that are functioning at The Well
• Take a tour of the building
• Sunday school registration for our new, exciting children's curriculum called: "Simply Loved - Where kids experience God's greatest gift."
In-person weekly bereavement/loss support group
Every Sunday at 6:30 p.m., including holidays. If you have lost someone or have a loss of any kind affecting your life, you are welcome to come. No RSVP needed.
Just come. We all have one thing in common – PAIN.
Contact: debhamilton56@gmail.com for inquiries.
THE DEEP DIVE is a Question and Answer show, held on Facebook Live, every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. You may submit questions about God, something in the Bible, spiritual things or about Christianity in general. All honest, respectful questions are welcome. No questions barred.
Add your questions to the queue for the show by submitting them to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com. Your questions will be answered in the order they come in.
Then, tune in to THE DEEP DIVE on Facebook Live on Wednesday evenings. Go to The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and click "Like." You should be notified when the show starts. Looking forward to your challenging questions!
YOUNG ADULTS CHRISTIAN GROUP
Are you between 18 and 30? Do you wonder about spiritual things? Think you know about God? Bet you have a lot of misunderstandings. Times are tough. Need to talk? Got questions about God and lots of other stuff? Every Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., young adults meet for a free meal and discussions. For more info or if you’d like to attend, please email
personalityprism@gmail.com or call (843) 236-8852 to let us know you'll be coming so we prepare enough food. Location: The Well by the Sea – 211 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach 29579.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577. Call (843) 215-4500.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
There is no cost. Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mb-synagogue.org Facebook
Services (Zoom & Temple):
SERVICE:
Vayeshev: Dec. 17
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
ADVANCED CONVERSATIONAL HEBREW
Rosen Center or via Zoom, from 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
ADULT EDUCATION BOOK: Jewish Literacy by Rabbi Joseph Telushkin
Rosen Center or via Zoom, from 2-3 p.m.
HEBREW SCHOOL
Aleph through Bar/Bat Mitzvah, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
CHANUKAH DINNER AND TALENT SHOW
A Chanukah Dinner and Talent Show will be held Dec. 18 in the Rosen Center. Cost for adults is $18; children are $12. Hot dogs, hamburgers, latkes and salad will be served.
Bring your menorah. Participants need to reserve their tickets with a check by Dec. 8.
LIGHTING OF THE COMMUNITY MENORAH
The annual Lighting of the Community Menorah will be held Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. in the Valor Memorial Garden in the Market Common. Everyone is invited to join the group for songs, camaraderie and delicious jelly doughnuts.
VISIT ISRAEL with Rabbi AVI, April 24-May 7, 2023. Celebrate Israel’s 76th birthday in Tel Aviv
THE SARA G. LEVY AWARD
For Temple Youth planning on going to, a Jewish summer program, or to Israel. Apply in Temple Office.
STEFFI NATHAN SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Open to all Jewish College students. Applications available in the temple office. Scholarships are awarded each semester.
HELPING HAND OF MYRTLE BEACH
SISTERHOOD DOINGS
Sisterhood will hold a general meeting Jan. 8, 2023. The group will be collecting toiletries for the Women’s Homeless Shelter.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the midweek group. Email hg-prayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313- 8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy In this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
