Robert Eugene Cary
Robert Eugene Cary of Conway, formerly of Oak Ridge, NJ, went to be with his heavenly family June 20 with his loving wife by his side at their home after a battle with cancer.
Mr. Cary is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Ellen McMackin Cary; sons, Kyle Cary and Brian Cary; daughter, Samantha Cary Whitehurst and spouses. He also leaves grandchildren Henry and Natalie Cary and Philip Whitehurst; siblings, Robin Tresize, Ronnie Ellen Martinelli, William McMackin and Elizabeth McMackin Lovelace, their spouses and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Per Bob’s wishes, he was cremated and no services are planned.
Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
If you want to remember Bob, donations may be made to A Pathway to Hope Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 165 Hawthorne, NJ, 07507.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
