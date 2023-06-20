Margaret Collins Martin
GRESHAM-Funeral services for Margaret Collins Martin, 86, will be held June 23 at 2 p.m. in Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Martin went to be with her Lord and Savior June 19 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born Oct. 20,1936 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late George E. Graham and Addie Gunter Graham.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Kenneth H. Causey, the Rev. Doc W. Collins Sr. and the Rev. Wilbur Martin; daughter, Debbie Ann Causey; siblings, Paul Graham, Willie Graham, George “Jr” Graham, Lucille Rogers, Gladys Sessions, J.C. Graham, Leona Ellison and Bonnie Faye Causey.
Margaret was a loving, caring and godly mother, nana and friend to everyone she knew. She was a faithful member of Conway Church of God where she loved serving her Lord and Savior. Being a devoted pastor’s wife, she supported him no matter which church or where they were serving the Lord. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the love of her life.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her children, Doc Collins Jr. (Donna), Deborah Ridgeway (Robert) and Donna Shumpert (Stephen); seven grandchildren, Victoria Pollard (Richard), Joshua Collins (Casey), Jeffrey Collins (Amanda), Robert Ridgeway IV (Caroline), Heather Vining (Chad), Jennifer Collins Strawbridge (Tim) and Brigitte Jenkins (Gaston); six great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Conway Church of God, World Missions, P.O. Box 874, Conway, SC 29528.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.