Marvin Latimer sits in the casket room of the Conway funeral home his family has run for decades.

In recent weeks, he’s seen COVID-19’s impact on life and death.

An Horry County native, Latimer has deep ties to the community. His father was Horry County’s first black undertaker.

But the crisis has forced the business to change.

Funeral services have been limited to 50 people.

Once the limit is reached, attendees are told to stay in their cars at a distance.

Facemasks and gloves are required, and hand sanitizer and gloves are provided.

An embalmer dresses in full protective gear when working with the deceased. “He’s dressed like Darth Vader basically,” Latimer said.

Not only does the funeral home provide end-of-life services like cremation, but consolation.

Now, physical contact like hugging and shaking hands is avoided.

“That’s the worst part about this because the funeral business is just a hands-on business to start with, and it’s very social,” Latimer said, “so not having that is very difficult because you can’t comfort people like you normally would. You can’t even greet somebody like you normally would.”

Even the culture has shifted.

Over the years, families have requested no photos be taken of the deceased. But now, live streams are a way for loved ones to view services.

“It’s completely changed the whole grief process because it’s added that other dimension to it,” Latimer said. “I don’t think you can grieve properly to be honest.”

Latimer has witnessed the coronavirus disproportionately affect members of the black community, who he said could be less likely to follow social distancing guidelines.

A graduate of Clemson University, he was compelled to join the family business after his dad’s death.

He’d hoped to help his mother, who continues working at the funeral home at 92 years old.

As a creative outlet, Latimer still cooks on TV, this time on “The Marvin Show,” years after being a contestant on “Big Brother.”

Working amid a pandemic is taxing.

Like his brother George, who labors alongside him at the funeral home, he said the business is truly full-time.

Operators are used to not planning vacations and working on holidays.

“It’s never a good day in the funeral business,” Latimer said. “If you’re busy, that’s bad. If you’re not busy, that’s bad. Somebody’s always upset. … It’s always stressful.”

