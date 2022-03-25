Lillian Page Conner
Lillian Page Conner, 65, passed away March 24 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with her loving husband by her side.
Born March 7, 1957 in Springfield Mass., she was a daughter of the late James Page and Shirley Lapierre Page.
She was predeceased by a brother, James Page Jr.
Lillian was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to everyone. She loved fishing, all animals, especially her cats.
She had the biggest heart, always putting the needs of others before herself.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Michael Conner; sons, Danny Flemming (Sarah) and Billy Flemming; brothers, John Page and Tommy Page; grandchildren, Dylan, Avery, Christmas, Seven and Caleb; nieces, Brittany, Jennifer, Rebecca and Heather; nephews, John and Adam, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No services are planned at this time.
