Helen Theresa Thornsbury

Helen Theresa Thornsbury, 92, passed away Feb. 13 in Conway Medical Center in Conway.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

 Carl J. Days

Carl J. Days, 69, passed away Feb. 13 at home in Conway.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

 George Scott Walker

George Scott Walker, 37, passed away Feb. 13 at Waccamaw Hospital In Georgetown.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

 Leon Christopher Greene

Leon Christopher Greene, 69, of Longs passed away Feb. 17 in his residence with his family by his side.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

Earl D. Fulmer

Earl D. Fulmer, 80, of Myrtle Beach passed away Feb. 18 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

David Tyron Carrington

David Tyron Carrington, 64, passed away Feb. 19 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

I'm the editor of the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.

