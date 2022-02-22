Helen Theresa Thornsbury
Helen Theresa Thornsbury, 92, passed away Feb. 13 in Conway Medical Center in Conway.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Carl J. Days
Carl J. Days, 69, passed away Feb. 13 at home in Conway.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
George Scott Walker
George Scott Walker, 37, passed away Feb. 13 at Waccamaw Hospital In Georgetown.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Leon Christopher Greene
Leon Christopher Greene, 69, of Longs passed away Feb. 17 in his residence with his family by his side.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Earl D. Fulmer
Earl D. Fulmer, 80, of Myrtle Beach passed away Feb. 18 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
David Tyron Carrington
David Tyron Carrington, 64, passed away Feb. 19 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
