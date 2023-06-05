Justin Lee Petitti
Justin Lee Petitti, 32, passed away June 1.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach served the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Herbert Howard Bagley
Herbert Howard Bagley, 80, transitioned from this life early June 1 at his residence in Myrtle Beach with loving family by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Jackie Warren Caswell
Jackie Warren Caswell, 80, is no longer troubled with the cares of this world, but he is now resting among the Heavenly Hosts.
Mr. Caswell passed away June 3 at his residence in Myrtle Beach with his loving son Sam, and other family members by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
