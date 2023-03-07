Marlene Perry Whitney

Arrangements for Marlene Whitney Perry, 65, are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.

Robert E. Wyman II

Robert E. Wyman II, 65, of Conway passed away March 1 in Conway Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.

Ralph Alliott Frey Jr.

Ralph Alliott Frey Jr., 95, transitioned from this life March 2 at Myrtle Beach Estates in Myrtle Beach.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.

Evelyn Anne Dietze

Evelyn Anne Dietze, 66, is now resting in paradise.

Mrs. Dietze passed away March 4 while at her residence in Myrtle Beach.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.

Penny J. Stramara

Penny J. Stramara, 56, of Loris, entered the gates of Heaven on the afternoon of March 5 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.

Arlyn Emile Luther

Arlyn Emile Luther, 82, passed away March 5 while at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.

Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.

Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.

