Fran M. Tracy
MYRTLE BEACH-Fran M. Tracy, 90, went on to be with her Lord March 27 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Romaine C. Charters
MYRTLE BEACH-Romaine C. Charters, 85, passed away March 21 at his home.
A Celebration of Life was held April 3 in the Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service Chapel.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Ruth Furlong
MYRTLE BEACH-Ruth J. Furlong, 76, passed away March 30 at her home.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Marilyn A. Coscia
MYRTLE BEACH-Marilyn Coscia, 80, passed away April 4 at her home, surrounded by her family, friends and her loving pup.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Jackie Bullard
Jackie Bullard passed away April 5.
Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory are pending.
Woodrow Wilson Herring
MYRTLE BEACH-Woodrow Wilson Herring, 73, passed away peacefully April 5 at his home, surrounded by family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Irene Ann Rutkowski
LITTLE RIVER-Irene Ann Rutkowski, 96, went on to be with her Lord March 23 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Sara Alice Powell
FLORENCE-Sara Alice Powell, 73, passed away March 26 in McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
Arrangements are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Andrea Bernadette Ballester
MYRTLE BEACH-Andrea Bernadette Ballester, 78, passed away March 24.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.