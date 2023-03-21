Richard A. Phillips
A Celebration of Life for Richard A. “Dick” Phillips will be held at Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, 4499 US-17 South, Murrells Inlet, March 27 at 10 a.m.
Mr. Phillips passed away Feb 11.
He had just celebrated his 91st birthday and was living life to its fullest.
His wife, Mary Jane, passed away in January of 2022 and he missed her terribly, but stayed busy and active with family, church and hobbies.
He was always an intentional learner, had a variety of interests and hobbies and could carry on conversations about many different topics.
He is survived by his children, Linda Sabo, Steven Phillips (Darlene), Karen Kahn (William), Richard G. Phillips (Dana) and Kevin Phillips; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
From Niagara Falls, NY, Richard was a first-generation American, his mother was from Scotland via Canada and his father was from Ireland.
He was a Sea Scout in his teens and his love of being on the water was a lifelong love, owning various boats from motorboats to a catamaran to a pontoon boat. His career as a ceramic engineer (think chips and capacitors in computers) started at Alfred University in New York, where he earned his degree and met Mary Jane.
They were married in Germany where he was stationed in the Army, having joined after college. This may have been where the love of travel started. After returning to the states, they lived in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Indiana, and then back in New York State. Knowing that he eventually wanted to retire in the South, the family moved to Myrtle Beach in 1970.
Working for AVX, he was able to fulfill that traveling spirit, visiting other countries for his job and even spending two years in Japan. After retirement with the children all out of the house, the travel continued in various forms – RV trips, cruises and trips overseas.
Richard and Mary Jane moved to Manning after he retired so he could be on the lake. He said he would have loved to retire and live on a boat, but that was not Mary Jane’s retirement dream so he deferred to her on that - a wise decision that allowed them to reach their 65th anniversary.
He was very proud of helping the Coast Guard start an Auxiliary chapter on Lake Marion. He also had many other interests and endeavors over the years - Lions Club, HAM Radio club, SCORE and church activities and offices.
All through his school, career, retirement and travels, he built friendships that lasted.
Richard leaves a legacy of supporting and loving his family and friends, modeling that hard work brings success and means you love your family through it all. What seemed like tough love and accountability was a part of his parenting style, but he and his wife gave their children morals and principles that made them who they are today.
Although his death was an unexpected circumstance, his children all know that he knew he was loved and so were they.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association or a local charity of choice.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Harold Lloyd Bryan II
Harold Lloyd Bryan II, 66, entered into a long sleep with the Savior late Sunday evening, March 19, with loving family by his bedside at McLeod Seacoast in Little River.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
William K. Tarlton
The loved ones of William Keith Tarlton, 61, are preparing to say “so long” to a vital link to their family’s chain.
Mr. Tarlton went down to the ticketing office for the Gospel train while in MUSC Health Marion Medical Center March 17 where the train conductor, Jesus Christ, issued him a boarding pass bound for life in Paradise.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Thomas Stefan Dziedziczak
Tomasz Stefan Dziedziczak, 78, slipped into eternity March 17 with his loving family by his side at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Margaret Isabell Radovich
Margaret Isabell Radovich, 76, received her angelic wings March 15, while resting at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Carol L. Markus
Carol L. Markus passed awayMarch 15.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Donald Augustus McGee
Donald Augustus McGee, 83, of the Longs community in Horry County, entered into the presence of his Lord March 14 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Larry Lawrence Buffmyer
Larry Lawrence Buffmyer, 70, of Myrtle Beach, finished his battle with cancer March 14 while in his home with his loving wife, Deni, by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Larry Allen McCaskill
Larry Allen McCaskill, 79, transitioned from this life to life eternal March 13 at National Health Care in Garden City.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Jacqueline Renee Armstrong
Jacqueline Renee Armstrong, 65, passed away March 13.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Gloria B. Roop
Gloria B. Roop, 80, of Surfside Beach, went to be with her Heavenly Father on the morning of March 12 while in the National Health Care in Garden City.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Arlene L. Gulbine
Arlene L. Gulbine, 87, slipped into eternity March 11 in Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Gene D. Yourko
Gene D. Yourko, 81, passed away March 11.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Mary Elizabeth Bornemann
A memorial service for Mary Elizabeth Bornemann, 66, were held March 19 in Lewis Crematory Chapel.
Ms. Bornermann departed this walk of life March 10.
No one said anything because all knew she was going “Home”.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Francis Michael Prendergast
A Celebration of Life Service for Francis Michael Prendergast, 62, was held March 18 at Gospel Temple Worship Center in Florence.
Mr. Prendergast passed away March 10, with loving family by his side.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Lois Ann Bleattler
During the evening hours of March 10, while in the comfort of her home, Lois A. Bleattler, 82, of Carolina Shores, NC, entered into the joys of the Lord, while surrounded by her loving family.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Cynthia Staton Patterson
Cynthia Staton Patterson, 71, passed away March 10 in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
A service will be planned at a later date in North Carolina.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Michael Glenn
Michael Glenn, 71, passed away March 9.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Suzanne T. Treat-Baker
A memorial gathering for Suzanne T. Treat-Baker, 65, will be held April 22 at 4 p.m. in Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach, 4947 US-17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach.
Sue passed away March 8 while at her residence with loving family by her side.
Born in Henrietta, NY, she later resided in Myrtle Beach.
Sue was predeceased by her parents, Berton and Sally Rath; and brothers, Terry Rath and Chris Rath.
She is survived by her husband, David Baker of Myrtle Beach; sons, Shaun Treat of Pittsford, NY, Ryan (Ann) Treat of Charleston and Devin Treat of Myrtle Beach; brother, Tim (Patty) Rath of Las Vegas, Nev.; her stepson, Steven (Debra) Baker of Conway; her grandchildren, Ellison and James Treat; and her stepgrandchildren, Melanie and Brandon Baker, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, Sue loved league bowling with her husband and the rest of her team every week. She was a member of and proudly served as past president of the Grand Strand Shell Club.
If Sue was not bowling or on the beach collecting shells, she would be in her garden or creating arts and crafts.
Sue's homemade pies and cakes always brought her family home to celebrate any special occasion or just to get together and enjoy each other's company.
The family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m. on April 22.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sue's name to the Grand Strand Humane Society, (https://www.grandstrand humanesociety.com/how-you-can-help/donate/) 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Adele Di Genno
Adele Di Genno, 71, formerly of Westminster and Cambridge, Md., passed away March 7.
Born April 28, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Henry Di Genno and Yola Polisena Di Genno.
She is survived by two sisters, Madeline Meredith and her husband Michael, and Anne Baynard and her husband Keith; nephew, Tom Meredith and wife Yvonne and their children, Katelyn and Sarah Meredith; niece, Ashley Baynard Cameron and her husband Scott and their children, Kayden, Barrett and Aurora Cameron.
In addition to her parents, Adele was predeceased by a brother, Lance Corporal Michael Di Genno.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Odis Wayne Tyler
Odis Wayne Tyler, 56, passed away March 7.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
