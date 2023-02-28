Deborah Elizabeth Schell
Beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend and partner, Deborah Schell passed away unexpectedly Feb. 20.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., she attended school in Central Square, N.Y., and had lived in and around the Myrtle Beach area for the past twenty years.
She is survived by her parents, Tom and Sharon Murphy of Jacksonville; her brother, Mark of Charlotte, N.C.; her former husband, Joe Schell; and her children, Kayla, Thomas, Shanna, Caleb and Kera; seven grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In recent years Debbie shared her life with Angel, blending families with her unconditional love and support, even when her own struggles appeared to be overwhelming.
A celebration of her life is planned for the near future, but her family has been bolstered by the prayers and kind thoughts of many who share in the sorrow of her sudden passing.
Arrangements will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Sandra Kay Parker
Sandra Kay Parker, 72, was born in Fort Smith, Ark., Nov. 18, 1950. She was the daughter of the late William Willard Moran Sr. and Wanda Maxine Moran.
She spent the last several years of her life living in Grand Junction, Colo., where she has many loving friends.
She moved to her daughter’s house in Myrtle Beach in July of 2022. She passed away peacefully Feb. 20 at her daughter’s house.
She was a loving mother of her two children, Kimberley Shae (Todd) Jackson and Derek Wade Parker.
She was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her three brothers, William Willard Moran Jr. and his wife Barbara, Curtis Gregory Moran and his wife Terry, and David R. Moran and his wife Jan; one sister, Veda Joyce Phillips and her husband Ron; and many nieces and nephews.
She is now in that pretty white dress in Heaven with her sweet Jesus and Lord.
A Celebration of Life was held Feb. 2 at Lewis Crematory Chapel in Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Valori Sue Queally
Valori Sue Queally, 61, entered into eternal rest Feb. 22 at her residence in Myrtle Beach with loving family by her side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Burton Allen Griffis
Burton Allen Griffis passed away Feb. 23.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Richard Phillip DeRaleau
CHARLESTON-It is with great sadness, the DeRaleau family announces the passing of Richard “Rick” DeRaleau on Feb. 23 at the MUSC hospital in Charleston.
Rick was born Aug. 22, 1950, the first child of Richard and Phyllis DeRaleau in West Springfield, Mass.
He graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, Mass. He spent most of his life in the Western Massachusetts area, began his career in construction and eventually moved into the sales profession where he settled into the automobile industry due to his love of cars.
Rick was a member of the Melha Shriner’s Temple Hadji Trykes Unit, Springfield Police Auxiliary and the Baystate Corvette Club in Springfield.
Rick loved all things cars and could figure out how to fix almost anything. He was a firm believer in “the one who dies with the most tools wins” and that everyone should always have the right tool for the job. Anyone who knew him knew he was extremely organized, making good use of his label-making machine. Rick had an amazing amount of eclectic knowledge and trivia.
He also had an endless supply of jokes delivered with dry wit and an irreverent twinkle. He was a wonderful and creative cook who very rarely used a recipe.
Rick and his wife Diane moved to South Carolina six years ago to enjoy the warmer climate and live near the ocean. They built a beautiful home where they welcomed many family and friends to stay at what they fondly termed the “DeRaleau Spa & Beach Resort”.
Rick is survived by his wife, Diane Hall DeRaleau of Myrtle Beach. He also leaves his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, Craig, Kristine, Kaelyn and Logan DeRaleau of Springfield and his son, Paul DeRaleau and his fiancé, Natalie Valdez of Ludlow; three siblings, Ann O’Donnell of West Springfield, Karen DeRaleau and Jim DeRaleau of York, Pa.
He was predeceased by his brother, Tom DeRaleau of Pennsylvania.
Rick will also be missed by his brother-in-law, David M. Hall of Springfield, Mass.; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and other family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Keith William Dolan
Keith “Kiso” Dolan, who passed away/transitioned from this life on Feb. 23, with his loving spouse, Kyle Dolan, and family members by his side.
Despite battling with Type One Diabetes for four decades, Keith refused to be defined by his illness.
Keith was predeceased by his brother, Ashley Marquez-Perez.
He is survived by his husband, Kyle Dolan; mother, Mariceles May; sister, Chelsey Shallcross (Mike); niece, Emmy Shallcross; half sister, Chrissy Vidales (Oliver); and best friends, Scott Harvey and Magen Coggin (Taylor).
Born Jan. 21, 1977, in Lewistown, Penn., he spent much of his childhood in Wilmington, Del. He later moved to Philadelphia, Penn., where he gained the nickname, “Kiso,” and was a highly-respected nightclub promoter.
In 2007, Keith moved to Myrtle Beach, where he met his soul mate and future husband, Kyle.
They were married in 2014 surrounded by friends and family, and their love deepened with each passing day.
Keith was dedicated to his loved ones and known as the best brother anyone could ask for. He was an exceptional cook and avid reader who enjoyed watching his favorite shows, The Golden Girls and Roseanne. He had a keen interest in everything related to AEon Flux, idolized the original supermodel, Gia Carangi, and could often be found listening to his eclectic music collection.
Keith’s family and friends will miss his infectious smile, his warm heart and his courageous spirit.
Rest in peace, dear Keith. You will be forever missed and remembered.
At Keith’s request, a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Seacoast Hospital/McLeod Health Foundation at https://www.mcleodhealth.org/foundation
P.O. Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502-0551 (843) 777-2694
Or The COPD Foundation at https://www.copdfoundation.org/
3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, Fla. 33134
Suzanne Buchanan
Arrangements are pending at this time for Suzanne Buchanan, 64, and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
Kenneth George Silvera
Kenneth George Silvera, 57, began his life of everlasting peace, Feb. 25 at his residence in Conway with his loving wife by his side.
Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach.
