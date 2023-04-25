Leila Stroud
Graveside services for Leila Stroud, 99, will be held April 27 at 1 p.m. in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Stroud passed away April 22 in High Point, NC.
Born Dec. 14, 1923 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Rabon and Dora McLellan Rabon. She retired from Alma Desk in High Point after 20 years of service. Mrs. Stroud was of the Baptist faith. She loved to do word find puzzles and go to flea markets.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Spencer Stroud; two sons, Clifton Windham and Harold Windham; three grandchildren, Brian Keith Windham, Jackie Byrd and Shelley Marie Windham; a great-grandchild, Buddy Windham; and nine brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one son, Jimmy Windham of Florence; two daughters, Carolyn W. Davis (Eddie) of Utah and Karen W. Covington (Rodney) of Trinity, NC; nine grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.