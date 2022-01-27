Kylen Briar Williamson
Kylen Briar Williamson, infant daughter of Rusty Williamson and Courtney Skinner, passed away Jan. 19 in Conway Medical Center.
She was born Nov 5 in Florence.
Miss Kylen is survived by her parents; two brothers, Merikiah Rhys Skinner and Hayden Michael Skinner; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
