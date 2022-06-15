It’s universal, red means stop. Whether it’s a traffic light or a lifeguard flag, a red flag is…well, it’s a red flag.
Colored lifeguard flags are mandated by the United States Lifesaving Association and the International Life Saving Federation.
On a lifeguard’s flag, which might be right there at his chair or closer to the ocean, a red flag means the ocean is extremely dangerous and is what the International Life Saving Federation considers a high hazard.
The red flag is intended to discourage people from going into the ocean, and if they do, to be aware of the highly hazardous conditions.
A red flag over another red flag means don’t even think about it, sharks may have been spotted and the ocean is closed.
And just as red means stop, green means go. A green flag means conditions are calm and safe for swimming and watersports including surfing and bodyboarding.
A yellow flag indicates a medium hazard and only strong swimmers should venture into the water.
According to www.surferstoday.com, a purple flag means there are ocean critters including snakes, jellyfish or stingrays that could cause injuries hanging around.
When there’s a red flag over a yellow flag, it means go in the water and enjoy yourself, but only if there’s a lifeguard on duty to supervise.
If the red and yellow flags are spaced apart from each other, it means the swimmer should stay between those two flags while in the water.
A quartered flag, usually with two white and two black squares, means that spot is set aside for non-powered watercraft such as surfboards.
A black ball on a flag, however, means the opposite. Surfboards and other non-powered watercraft are not allowed.
Also on the “do not” list of lifeguard flags is the orange windsock which means inflatables should not be used in that area because of wind.
Signs, as opposed to flags, also indicate the safety of the ocean and need to be noticed.
According to the United States Lifesaving Association, tips for safe swimming include being a strong swimmer and swimming with a buddy in sight of a lifeguard.
Also, beach-goers are encouraged to use sunscreen and drink lots of water.
