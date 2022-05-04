A Presbyterian congregation existed here in the village of Kingston in 1756. Its meeting house was on this site, but by 1795 the congregation had apparently disbanded. In 1855, a proposal to reestablish a Presbyterian Church in this town was favorably received, and in 1857 an “Association” for that purpose was formed. In 1858, the present house of worship was erected and Kingston Church was officially organized.
