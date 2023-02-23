Karl Eliot Sherfesee
There will be a memorial service for Karl Eliot Sherfesee, 54, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. in St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.
Born Dec. 30, 1968 in Monroe, La., Karl died Feb. 9 in North Charleston.
He was a confirmed member of the Lutheran Church.
Karl attended schools in six states during childhood, graduating from high school in Florida and then continuing his education at Mercer University in Georgia. He spent his adulthood in the Southeast and was currently living in South Carolina.
Born ambitious and independent, Karl started work at 11 years old on a newspaper route. At 14, he began a career in the food & beverage industry that lasted nearly 30 years, 17 of those years with a major chain.
Later when he rediscovered an interest in tools and craftsmanship, he enjoyed working in remodeling and construction.
Karl was an avid reader with an incredible memory. He enjoyed documentaries, biographies and smart fiction; he loved word games and puzzles. He was a follower of sports and attempted many. He loved all beach activities, especially biking and fishing. He was an excellent cook and loved seeing people enjoy his food. But his passion was music, all music, any genre. He made many happy memories sharing shows and traveling with his equally-devoted friends. A forever Deadhead, his recent favorite was Phish, last seen in May of 2022. He described himself equally as an “old hippie” and a “fount of useless information”.
Left to miss his quick quips, irreverent sense of humor and always the music, are his father, Nick (Kimberly); his mother, Sherry; sister, Mary (Collin); brother, Grant; aunts and uncles (including especially Aunt Donna and Uncle Bill); cousins and friends.
Karl loved and missed Erin Marie Cahill, 1967-2008, and his feline buddy Cartman. He will be remembered always with love and at peace.
Instead of flowers, please consider donations to Friends of the Mission, 275 Locust Fence Road, St Helena, SC 29920 or Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund, 2600 E. Imperial Hwy Ste. 208, Brea, Calif. 92821-6135 (sweetrelief.org)
