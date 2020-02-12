A RESOLUTION
TO HONOR WILLARD BEATY, EDWARD BLAIN Jr., AND LT. JOBE ABRAHAM BLAIN OF THE SANDRIDGE COMMUNITY OF HORRY COUNTY FOR THEIR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE TO THEIR COMMUNITY AND COUNTRY
WHEREAS, Mr. Willard Beaty was born on June 10, 1927, in the Sandridge community of Conway, was drafted on February 13, 1945, to serve in the United States Navy, and was honorably discharged on August 17, 1946; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Willard Beaty served aboard the USS-LSM-466 Landing Ship Medium and his duty assignments included the Naval Station Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay, the Kure Air Station in Japan, and the Whangpoo River in Shanghai, China; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Willard Beaty’s military awards include the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and a Certificate of Appreciation from Governor Henry McMaster; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Edward Blain Jr. was born on March 24, 1924, in the Sandridge community of Conway, was drafted on May 12, 1943, to serve in the United States Navy aboard the USS Monterey CV-26 Light Aircraft Carrier along with future-President Gerald R. Ford, and was honorably discharged on January 17, 1946; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Edward Blain Jr.’s duty assignments consisted of the Naval Station Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay, Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, the Mariana Islands, the Gilbert Island Operations, the Marshall Island Operations, was serving with the U.S. Pacific Fleet in the Philippine Sea when Typhoon Cobra struck on December 17-18, 1944, and was aboard the USS Monterey operating off the coast of Japan in August 1945 when receiving news of the surrender of Japan; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Edward Blain Jr. was awarded the American Campaign Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and a Certificate of Appreciation from Governor Henry McMaster; and
WHEREAS, Lt. Jobe Abraham Blain was born on Christmas Day 1928, was a lifelong resident of the Sandridge community of Conway, and served in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force for 10 years of active duty; and
WHEREAS, Lt. Jobe Abraham Blain became the first black Horry County police officer, joining the Horry County Department in 1963, and serving for 25 years before retiring as a lieutenant; and
WHEREAS, Lt. Jobe Abraham Blain’s imposing demeanor was eclipsed only by the size of his heart, and his calm, reassuring personality, while serving as a police officer, led to immeasurable popularity in communities across Horry County.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission, assembled on this 5TH day of December 2019, that the intersection of Cates Bay Highway and Dirty Branch Road in the Sandridge community of Horry County is hereby named the “Willard Beaty, Edward Blain Jr., and Lt. Jobe Abraham Blain Intersection” in honor of their distinguished service to their community and the United States of America.
