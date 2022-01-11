Joanne Moseley Rabon
Graveside services for Joanne Moseley Rabon were held Dec. 14, 2021 in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Dennis officiating.
Mrs. Rabon passed away Dec. 11, 2021 on her 65th birthday after a long hard-fought battle with breast cancer.
Born Dec. 11, 1956 in Gainesville, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Ray V. Moseley Jr. and Mercedes S. Moseley. Mrs. Rabon was a retired teacher from Horry County Schools.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Rabon was predeceased by a sister, Dian Ravenel; and a nephew, Trey Ravenel.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Terry Spears Rabon; two daughters, Michelle Rabon and Cecile Rabon Crogan (Michael); a granddaughter, Moseley Anne Crogan and another granddaughter on the way; her siblings, Anna Winstead, Ray Moseley III (Janet) and Suzanne Flowers (Kent); a brother-in-law, Steve Ravenel; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Rabon’s memory to Metavivor, 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, Md 21401 or www.metavivor.org/take-action/donate
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
