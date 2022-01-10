David James “Jimmy” Turner
EFFINGHAM-Funeral services for David James “Jimmy” Turner, 75, will be held Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with burial to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Turner, widower of Francine Turner, passed away Jan. 9 at his sister’s home in Effingham.
Born Feb. 8, 1946 in Conway, Jimmy was the son of the late Johnny Lacy Turner and the late Estelle Lawson Turner. He retired from Canfor (New South) Lumber and enjoyed fishing, listening to country music and watching westerns.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Allard Turner; and his sisters, Peggy Ann Smith and Karen T. Skipper.
Survivors include his siblings, Beulah L. Dorman, Linda Simmons (Phillip), Gloria Rabon, Doris Woodberry (George) and Billy Wayne Woodberry; his stepdaughter, Laurie; stepson, Junior Smith (Misty); several grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
