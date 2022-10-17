Jenny Lynn Yarbrough
Jenny Lynn Yarbrough, 79, passed away Oct. 13 in Conway Medical Center.
Born June 14, 1943 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Andrew M. Floyd and Sadie Graham Floyd.
She was also predeceased by her siblings, Neil Mina Coates, Earl Floyd and Bobbie Anderson.
Jenny was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She loved taking care of her family and enjoyed reading.
Ms. Yarbrough is survived by her two daughters, Carol Yarbrough and Dallas Bonavita (Frank); two grandchildren, Madison and Joey Bonavita; brother-in-law, Ashley Anderson; plus several nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends that will miss her.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her nephew, Wesley Anderson (Renee), Anderson Oaks Assisted Living and Patriot Health Care.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
