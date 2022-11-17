Marion Tommy Alford
U.S. Army
1968-1970
Oren L. Alford
U.S. Army
1957-1988
Johnny C. Allen
U.S. Army Reserve
1966-1972
Frank Barnhill
U.S. Army
1973-1976
Franklin O. Bessant
U.S. Army National Guard
1957-1979
Edward F. Brooks Jr.
U.S. Army
1969-1971
Verlon L. Brown
U.S. Army National Guard
1955-1963
Bernard Burroughs
U.S. Navy
1966-1969
George James Charlan
U.S. Army
1961-1967
Michael Connell
U.S. Air Force
1981-2001
Ronald Durand
U.S. Navy
1980-1988
Donna Felsburg
U.S. Army
1961-1963
Philip Floyd
U.S. Army
1971-1973
Alan J. Gore
U.S. Army National Guard
1957-1962
Darryl Green
U.S. Army
1968-1971
Genair “Toon” Hucks
U.S. Army
1952-1956
Charles E. Hunt
U.S. Army
1965-1967
Pam Hunt
U.S. Navy
1975-2014
Clyde Jackson
U.S. Air Force
Three years of Service
Steve Jensen
U.S. Army
1971-1978
Arnold Johnson
U.S. Marine Corp
1969-1972
Burman H. Jones III
U.S. Air Force
S.C. Air National Guard
1984-2022
Michael Jordan
U.S. Army
1979-1982
John L. Kennedy
U.S. Marine Corp
1999-2003
Reginald E. “Reggie” King
U.S. Air Force
1969-1992
Gary L. Lee
U.S. Army
1961-1970
James E. Miller
U.S. Army
1954-1956
Karen Monteson
Texas State Guard-Army
2006-2016
Timothy Munns
U.S Army
U.S. Army National Guard
1995-1999, 2007-2010
Dubbie Odle
U.S. Army Reserve
1962-1968
Michael Parizeau
U.S. Army
1972-1994
Edward Ragan
U.S. Air Force
1953-1962
Corky Rigsby
U.S. Air Force
1961-1965
Doug Roberts
U.S. Army
1964-1970
Windell Roberts
U.S. Army National Guard
Nine years of service
Grady L. Sellers
U.S. Army
1964-1966
Thomas Shelley
U.S. Air Force
1968-1972
Dwayne Singleton
U.S. Air Force
1964-1968
Anna J. Stang
U.S. Army National Guard
2000-2010
Henry B. “Buck” Todd
U.S. Army National Guard
1966-1968
Terry M. Watson
U.S. Army National Guard
1964-1972
Richard Welsh
U.S. Navy
1958-1961
Walter K. Wigglesworth
U.S. Navy
1958-1961
C.M. Winburn
U.S. Air Force
1966-1969
