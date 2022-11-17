Marion Tommy Alford

U.S. Army

 1968-1970

Oren L. Alford

U.S. Army

1957-1988

Johnny C. Allen

U.S. Army Reserve

1966-1972

Frank Barnhill

U.S. Army

1973-1976

Franklin O. Bessant

U.S. Army National Guard

1957-1979

Edward F. Brooks Jr.

U.S. Army

1969-1971

Verlon L. Brown

U.S. Army National Guard

1955-1963

Bernard Burroughs

U.S. Navy

1966-1969

George James Charlan

U.S. Army

1961-1967

Michael Connell

U.S. Air Force

1981-2001

Ronald Durand

U.S. Navy

1980-1988

Donna Felsburg

U.S. Army

1961-1963

Philip Floyd

U.S. Army

1971-1973

Alan J. Gore

U.S. Army National Guard

1957-1962

Darryl Green

U.S. Army

1968-1971

Genair “Toon” Hucks

U.S. Army

 1952-1956

Charles E. Hunt

U.S. Army

1965-1967

Pam Hunt

U.S. Navy

1975-2014

Clyde Jackson

U.S. Air Force

Three years of Service

Steve Jensen

U.S. Army

1971-1978

Arnold Johnson

U.S. Marine Corp

1969-1972

Burman H. Jones III

U.S. Air Force

S.C. Air National Guard

1984-2022

Michael Jordan

U.S. Army

1979-1982

John L. Kennedy

U.S. Marine Corp

1999-2003

Reginald E. “Reggie” King

U.S. Air Force

1969-1992

Gary L. Lee

U.S. Army

 1961-1970

James E. Miller

U.S. Army

 1954-1956

Karen Monteson

Texas State Guard-Army

2006-2016

Timothy Munns

U.S Army

U.S. Army National Guard

1995-1999, 2007-2010

Dubbie Odle

U.S. Army Reserve

1962-1968

Michael Parizeau

U.S. Army

1972-1994

Edward Ragan

U.S. Air Force

1953-1962

Corky Rigsby

U.S. Air Force

1961-1965

Doug Roberts

U.S. Army

1964-1970

Windell Roberts

U.S. Army National Guard

Nine years of service

Grady L. Sellers

U.S. Army

1964-1966

Thomas Shelley

U.S. Air Force

1968-1972

Dwayne Singleton

U.S. Air Force

 1964-1968

Anna J. Stang

U.S. Army National Guard

2000-2010

Henry B. “Buck” Todd

U.S. Army National Guard

1966-1968

Terry M. Watson

U.S. Army National Guard

1964-1972

Richard Welsh

U.S. Navy

1958-1961

Walter K. Wigglesworth

U.S. Navy

1958-1961

C.M. Winburn

U.S. Air Force

1966-1969

