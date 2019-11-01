James J. Podall, 77, husband of the late Elaine M. Podall, passed away peacefully Oct. 20.
Born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Mary and Harry Podall.
He is survived by daughters Maria Podall and Patricia Lord and husband Dave Lord; grandchildren Marlee Lord, Meghan Lord and Lily Lord; brother-in-law Rich Breeser and sister in law JoAnn Podall.
James was predeceased by his parents as well as siblings Harry Podall and Cele Breeser.
Jim had a strong faith in God and love of his family. He lived to serve others. He was a Vietnam Veteran and proud to serve his country.
Jim had a wealth of sports knowledge and was an avid Villanova basketball fan.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys Island on Oct. 26.
Memorial contributions may be made in James’s name to Father Pat’s Kitchen, care of Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
