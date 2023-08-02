Jackie P. Bourne
Funeral services for Jackie P. Bourne, 81, will be held Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Ginny Lilly. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Bourne passed away July 31 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Dec. 19, 1941 in Marion County, he was the son of the late James Alex Bourne and Glen Watson Bourne. Jackie enjoyed restoring vintage cars and trucks, a hobby that began as a young man when he worked in a garage. That love of cars naturally made him a NASCAR fan as well. He also enjoyed fishing and traveling and following the NY Yankees. Jackie spent his career in the foodservice industry and retired from Swift & Co.
Along with his parents, Mr. Bourne was predeceased by his twin brother, Johnny Bourne; and nine other siblings, Leo Francis Bourne, Pearline Holmes, James Billy Bourne, Doris “Dot” Thompson, Gilbert “Peabody” Bourne, Sammy Bourne, James Alex Bourne, Janice Bourne and Mike Bourne; and his best friend, Jimmy Reaves.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Lynn P. Bourne; two sons, Jack P. Bourne Jr. and Ronnie Bourne (Beth); a daughter, Candace Bourne (Chuck Plum); three grandchildren, Parker Bourne, Louisa Bourne and Elijah Pierce; a sister, Ruth Kersey; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Take The Trip Foundation, PO Box 79244 Charlotte, NC 28277.
Please sign the online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.