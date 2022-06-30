When Noah Scarborough Hardwick purchased an iron kettle used for making salt more than 100 years ago, he probably never envisioned the many uses it would provide for him and his family.
According to an article written for the Independent Republic Quarterly in 1997, Celia H. Hopkins related the interesting story of the family’s salt kettle.
According to Hopkins, Noah and other men from the Adrian section of Horry County were visiting the coast around 1890 to fish for spot and mullet using a homemade seine.
Once the fish were caught, they were dressed and preserved in barrels of salt brine to be using during the winter months.
Noah, an accomplished brick mason, told Hopkins about building a brick chimney for a Mr. Edge at Ocean Drive Beach..
“His bill for building the chimney was $10,” wrote Hopkins. “Mr. Edge offered to pay the bill with oceanfront property at 25 cents an acre. Noah didn’t buy the oceanfront property but did buy one of the surplus salt kettles used in the salt works along the coast for $1. The kettle was made of cast iron and held 100 gallons.”
After hauling the salt kettle back to the family farm in Adrian, Noah used bricks manufactured out of clay on the farm to build a cradle for the salt kettle.
“The old salt kettle had many uses before and after Noah married his wife, Clarkie Booth, in 1902,” wrote Hopkins. “Their six children: Odell, Oscar (Hopkins late husband), Olen, Myrtle, Roberta and Herbert all enjoyed the benefits derived from the use of the old salt kettle.”
In the fall of the years, juice from sugar cane squeezed in a mule-powered mill, was poured into the kettle, and boiled until the water was gone.
“Some of the best syrup anyone has ever eaten was cooked in the old iron salt kettle,” she wrote.
In the winter, water was boiled to scald slaughtered hogs so that the hair could be scraped from the carcasses.
The fat trimmed from the butchered hogs was turned into lard by cooking and stirring it in the hot kettle until the grease was out of the meat and crispy cracklins were left. When the hot grease solidified, it became lard.
In the spring, Hopkins recalled enough lye soap was made in the old salt kettle to last the year. Water was boiled and meat drippings and meat scraps were combined with lye. Sometimes rose water was added to lend a sweet fragrance to the soap.
On wash days, clothes were boiled in the old kettle after lye soap had been cut into small pieces and melted in the hot water. The sparkling clean clothes were stirred and then rinsed in tubs of cold water.
The salt kettle also made a dandy bathtub of sorts.
“Sometimes during the evening bathes during spring and summer water was heated in the kettle just enough to take the chill off before the children took turns bathing,” recalled Hopkins. “As they grew older, they often dipped buckets of farm water from the kettle and took turns pouring it on each other as a shower.
Hopkins said after the introduction of electricity to the area in 1948 and then modern plumbing, the salt kettle fell into disuse.
After nearly 55 years of enjoyment, the family donated the century-old salt kettle to the Horry County Museum.
