Donald Eugene Sessions
Donald Eugene Sessions, 91, son of J.D. Sessions and Essie Allen Sessions, passed away March 17 in Embrace Hospice House.
Born in Horry County, he lived in Conway, Georgetown and Pawleys Island. He was employed for many years with International Paper and retired after serving as the fire chief at the Georgetown plant. He enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, gardening and watching sports. In his younger years he thoroughly enjoyed watching and coaching his children in sports. He was a loving spouse, parent and grandparent and took great pleasure being surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Dessie Woodle Sessions; daughters, Cynthia McDougal (Robbie) and Fay Cauthen; sons, Buddy Sessions (Sherrie), Mike Sessions (Donna),and Jeffrey Sessions; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver, Barbara Calhoun.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Leo Sessions and Monroe Sessions; and a grandson, Mickey Murdock.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield/Pawleys Island chapel is serving the family.
