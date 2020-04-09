Treasury Department United States Public Health Service
INFLUENZA
Spread of Droplets sprayed from Nose and Throat
Cover each COUGH and SNEEZE with handker- chief.
Spread by contact.
AVOID CROWDS.
If possible, WALK TO WORK.
Do not spit on floor or sidewalk.
Do not use common drinking cups and common towels.
Avoid excessive fatigue.
If taken ill, go to bed and send for a doctor. The above applies also to colds, bronchitis, pneumonia, and tuberculosis.
1918 Influenza Warning
Poster courtesy of Pandemic 360.com Taken from Independent Republic Quarterly
