Ila Mae Mishoe
LORIS-Graveside services for Ila Mae Mishoe, 82, will be held March 22 at 3:30 p.m. in Twin City Memorial Gardens with Pastor Larry Johnson officiating.
Ms. Mishoe passed away March 19 at her home in Loris.
Born Sept. 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Hermis Mishoe and the late Esther Todd Mishoe. Ms. Mishoe worked with the U.S. Postal Service until her retirement and attended Lawndale Baptist Church.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Renee Ward, Jodi Anderson (David), Pam Messer (Jeff), Penny Rowlette (Robby), Danny Tyler, Leroy Thompson (Kari), Heather Marsh (Barry) and Kevin Mishoe (Amanda); 16 great-nieces and great-nephews, Savannah, Brady, Kyla Jane, Chris, Tyler, Hunter, Josh, Haylee, Noah, Morgan, Olivia, Dylan, Dakota, Dalton, Madison and Sadie; one great-great-niece, Evalyn; and two sisters-in-law, Linda Mishoe and Sandy Mishoe.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the staff of Crescent Hospice; Michelle, Heather, Rachel and Tracy, as well as her compassionate and loving caregiver, Julia Miller.
Ms. Mishoe loved all of her nieces and nephews immensely and never missed any of their birthdays. She will be remembered as a loving aunt, “Granny Ila”, and “Aunt I” to her family.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Mishoe was predeceased by her two brothers, Winston Leroy Mishoe and Henry Wilson Mishoe; and her sister, Eva Lee Thompson.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following services on Wednesday.
Please sign Ms. Mishoe’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
