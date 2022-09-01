First annual I Love Seafood Fest coming to the beach
The inaugural I Love Seafood Fest will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, with Sunday being Military and First Responders Day.
The event is a fundraiser for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based Dayson Diamond Youth Foundation.
That foundation provides mentors for children with incarcerated parents.
“It’s a prevention program to keep them on the right track on their way to college verses on their way to prison,” Dayson said.
The I Love Seafood Fest is 3-11 p.m. both days at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion on North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
About 5,000 guests are expected at the free festival where there’ll be cooking demonstrations, cooking contests, games, and entertainment.
On Saturday, entertainment will include “Purple Madness” which is a Prince tribute band, “Legend,” the foundation’s house band “Groove Nation,” and the girls’ AC DC band, “Shoot to Thrill.”
On Sunday, entertainment will include “Nitora,” “Chocolate Chip,” and “Virginia Rush.”
General admission is $10 with VIP tickets $55 and Elite VIP tickets $65.
The non-profit 501 C (3) organization has had similar seafood festivals during the last decade in other towns including Charlotte, North Carolina, Jacksonville, Florida and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, but this is the first in Myrtle Beach.
Service dogs only, please.
The group, which gets no government funding, provides scholarships to many of the children involved in the various programs.
One of the things Dayson said the festival prides itself on is the absolutely freshest seafood available.
“That’s what separates us from other seafood festivals,” he said. “We are very big on sustainable fresh seafood instead of frozen. We like to give our customers the freshest seafood at an affordable price and that sets us apart.
“All of our seafood comes from the ocean, not from farms.”
The festival also supports local farmers who provide the vegetables.
The group also gives back to local non-profits in any city where they have a fundraiser.
About why the founders chose Myrtle Beach for their event, Dayson said, “As soon as I hit Myrtle Beach, growing up in Charlotte, I went to the seafood restaurants, and this is a great destination for people who love that fresh seafood.”
And why does the foundation include the word “Diamond” in its name?
“Every child is a diamond,” Dayson said. “He may be a diamond in the rough, but a diamond represents excellence and beauty and we want the kids to know they are precious.
“We want to instill excellence in them and a diamond represents excellence.”
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.