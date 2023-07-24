The June HTC Community Hero of the Month is Jennifer Archer, creator and founder of local nonprofit organization Santa Claus for Paws.
Archer was nominated as the HTC Community Hero of the Month for her dedication to local animal rescues and determination to provide the gift of Christmas to the animals within local rescues and shelters.
Santa Claus for Paws fundraises and collects toys, gifts, supplies and food for local animal shelters and rescues primarily in Horry County and a few in Georgetown County for a massive Christmas donation. Archer collects all items and stores them in her house until delivery.
Born and raised in Maine, Archer called Maine home for 40 years before relocating to the Grand Strand with her husband six years ago.
Although she is the creator and founder of Santa Claus for Paws, she has worked in the jewelry industry for 21 years. Before moving to Myrtle Beach, Archer spent 14 years working at Kendall’s Fine Jewelers in Calais, Maine.
“At the time when I saw the position in the newspaper, I really just thought it would be something fun to do. We got to be a part of most people’s really big events in their lives,” she said. “It’s so exciting to be a part of that for everybody.”
Archer was the store manager of Kendall’s Fine Jewelers when she and her husband decided to move to South Carolina. She currently works at Zales and is the store’s assistant manager.
Archer started Santa Claus for Paws in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when many people were out of work or had been laid off.
“I knew our local rescues were really struggling,” she said. “I started an online wishlist through Amazon.”
She had a goal of 50 items on her wishlist and she collected well over 1,000 items for the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.
In September 2020, her neighborhood was having a community yard sale day and Archer and her husband decided that all of their proceeds from that day would go to buy toys, gifts and supplies for Santa Claus for Paws. She made a sign to display what she and her husband were doing with their sales. And from there it took off.
They made enough money to meet her goal for the original rescue organization she was helping so they added another. Archer shared updates on her social media pages about donations they received and goals they met and people wanted to help.
“Two rescues turned into five rescues,” she said. “Even in the first year we had donations from all over.”
They had donations from South Carolina, Florida, Maine and Canada, to name a few places. In the first year Santa Claus for Paws was able to provide gifts to 535 animals.
“We were able to do that because I share everything on social media,” she said.
The first delivery and first year running Santa Claus for Paws was such a huge success she wanted to make it bigger the following year. Going into year two, Archer had bigger goals. She wanted to help more animals and more rescues. They helped a total of seven rescues and added three fosters.
“By year two we had to have a 20 foot box truck,” she said. “We delivered a pallet to each rescue.”
Year three, 2023, is the organization's first year as an official nonprofit and Archer is trying to make it its biggest year yet. This year the organization will be delivering to ten different rescues and shelters. They’ve added a Santa Claus for Paws Christmas in July, which focuses on fundraising for food, beds, paper towels, and items to help the shelters and rescues stock their shelves.
“When speaking to the rescues they said the summertime was when they struggled the most with donations,” she said.
Nylabone is donating 550 bones for dogs in need. Archer is trying to get a donation from states across the country.
“This year I have a map and we are trying to get a donation from every state,” she said.
One of Archer’s favorite parts of running Santa Claus for Paws is providing the rescue dogs with an enrichment toy such as a Nylabone, Kongs or lick mat. An enrichment toy is a toy that provides comfort, entertainment and stimulation to the dogs as they sit in their kennels. It gives them something to look forward to, Archer said.
“It fights the boredom and the stress of living in a kennel and rescue,” she said.
Archer was inspired to create Santa Claus for Paws to honor her first dog Allie, who was a rescue dog and died in 2013 from cancer.
“I just want everyone to know how amazing these rescue dogs are,” she said.
Archer’s dream is that one day the organization can grow and people across the country will create their own Santa Claus for Paws program.
Archer said that she couldn’t run this organization, while having a full time job, without the help and support of her family, friends, community, neighbors and co-workers.
“They’re such a huge part of this. I am only able to do this because of them,” she said. “I could not do this without them.”
Outside of work, Archer and her husband enjoy golfing, going to the beach, visiting Brookgreen Gardens and spending time with their two dogs, Daisy and Sophie.
If you or your business would like to donate to Santa Claus for Paws click here to view their Amazon wishlist, email santaclausforpaws@yahoo.com or visit their Facebook page, Santa Claus for Paws.
HTC will donate $350.00 to Santa Claus for Paws in honor of Jennifer being our chosen Hero. To make your nominations in the HTC Community Hero of the Month visit www.myhorrynews.com/contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.