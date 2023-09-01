The July HTC Community Hero of the Month is Lou Krieger.
Krieger was nominated as the HTC Community Hero of the Month for continuously advocating for veterans and their benefits, as well as moderating the Myrtle Beach PTSD Group that meets every week. Krieger organizes and plans weekly veteran golf outings at courses throughout the Grand Strand and created Swim with the Rays, in partnership with Ripley's Aquarium.
Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Krieger moved to Myrtle Beach in February 1996.
Before relocating to the south, Krieger served in the military where he worked in military intelligence as a cryptographer and radio operator in the U.S. Army. Krieger worked with 173rd Airborne, Special Forces Units, and the 1st Air Cavalry Division.
“I was in the military for four years,” he said. “I really wanted to serve my country.”
He spent two years in Vietnam in the Central Highlands, near Pleiku Vietnam. He also spent time serving in Asmara, Ethiopia.
When Kriger was discharged from the Army, he used his GI Bill benefits and attended Towson State University and the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland to obtain his degree in broadcast journalism. Krieger became a radio DJ personality in 1970 and worked in broadcast radio until 2008, when he retired from Sunny 106.5 in Myrtle Beach.
“I still do some fill-ins on the radio,” he said.
Baltimore Magazine named him Baltimore’s Best DJ in 1998 and in 2015, he was inducted into the Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame.
In 2008 Krieger joined the local support group Myrtle Beach PTSD Group in hopes of meeting other local veterans in the area and being an advocate for them as they navigate the Veterans Affairs system. It took almost eight years for him to be diagnosed with PTSD, he said. About six years ago, the leader of the Myrtle Beach PTSD Group died and Krieger was voted to become the moderator of the group.
“I basically really got involved because I really wanted to help veterans out because I know the hoops you have to jump through,” Krieger said.
He assists veterans with completing necessary paperwork to receive their benefits and disability, he’ll help them navigate the VA system and do what he can to try to make it an easier process for them.
Aside from the weekly meetings, Krieger plans and organizes several events that veterans can attend.
“I run a community golf league,” he said.
Typically 24 to 28 men, and sometimes their wives, come out to play an organized round on Tuesdays.
“I do love golf. I play in two other leagues. It’s one of my favorite pastimes,” he said.
He also runs a program called Veterans’ Swim with the Rays where veterans can swim with the stingrays at Ripley’s Aquarium. It is an alternative therapeutic program that helps veterans suffering from PTSD.
“It’s a wonderful experience that puts veterans in a totally different frame of mind,” Krieger said. “Ripley’s has been wonderful for us.”
Krieger said you can see the smile on their faces when they are snorkeling with the un-barbed stingrays. Krieger has had veterans travel to come and swim with the rays.
“We get them from all over,” he said.
One of the most memorable things Krieger has accomplished while helping fellow veterans was organizing a free-of-charge trip for 125 local WWII veterans to visit the memorial in Washington D.C. In 2006 while Krieger was still working in radio, WWII veteran Jack Platt wrote Krieger a public service announcement letter stating that it was a lifelong dream of his to go to the memorial with fellow WWII vets.
“It was really, really great that we got to do that,” he said. “The community came together.”
They raised $85,000 and were able to charter a plane for their travels. While they were in Washington D.C., they met politicians and visited Arlington National Cemetery.
Krieger’s favorite part of doing what he does is the smile he gets to see on fellow veterans' faces.
“I get a lot of satisfaction from helping them,” he said.
Legends in Concert hosts a Veterans and friends of Veterans and First Responders show each year.
“I just try to stay real involved in the community,” he said.
In 2007, Krieger collected over 35,000 signatures in support of the passage of Jessie Law and presented them to the South Carolina Legislature. The law was passed with help from Senator Jake Knotts, Representative Ted Pitts and Lieutenant Governor Andrew Bauer. Krieger was awarded Senate Resolution 574, authored by Senator Ray Cleary and Senator Jake Knotts, which acknowledged his hard work and dedication to the passing of this law.
Krieger said in 2001, he initiated the “Adopt a Tree Highway” from Glenns Bay Road south to the Garden City Connector. They funded, planted and maintained the flowers, trees and shrubs until 2016 when much of it was removed during the construction of the overpass. But it was replanted by the state, as promised.
Krieger and his wife enjoy going on cruises. He has been on 23 cruises, and has three more already booked. In his spare time, he likes to golf, travel and take care of his yard. Veterans are welcome to contact him via email at louk1065@gmail.com if they need assistance navigating the VA and if veterans would like to sign up to swim with the rays or more information on the weekly meetings of the Myrtle Beach PTSD Group.
HTC will be making a $350 donation to Quilts of Valor in honor of Lou Krieger for being our chosen Hero of the Month. To make your nominations for the HTC Community Hero of the Month, visit www.myhorrynews.com/contests.
