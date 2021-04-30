The Waccamaw Indian People have tried unsuccessfully to obtain federal recognition in the past, but the tribe is taking a different tactic this time as the issue works through the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“Things are starting to happen for us,” said Harold “Buster” Hatcher, chief of the Waccamaw Indian People.
If the tribe gets its recognition, it will become on the same level as a state and can make its own rules and regulations to handle some matters and will be in a government relationship with the federal government.
They will be able to have many of their ancestors and their belongings returned from federally-funded museums, according to Hatcher.
This is an area of special interest to Hatcher, who believes some bones in federal museums likely came from his ancestors.
He says if the bones were found in this area and they prove to be the correct ages they would have to be his people. He wants their bones back so he can bury them where and how they need to be.
He said it isn’t possible for the Indians to prove ancestry because in the early days they couldn’t read or write, so they have no family records to refer to.
He said he began talking with U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-7th District, about the recognition two or three years ago, and they have more recently spoken with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Rice’s office sent along this on-the-record comment that the congressman made about the issue.
“I was proud to introduce in Congress HR 1942, The Waccamaw Indian Acknowledgement Act, which would give well-deserved federal recognition to the Waccamaw Indian people. Congresswoman Mace joined me in this effort. I’ve had many conversations over the years with Chiefs Hatcher and (Pete) Parr about the importance of this status. I stand ready to be a partner to both the Waccamaw and Pee Dee Tribes in their decades-long endeavors to gain recognition.”
A spokesperson for Rice says when the bill was introduced, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who represents South Carolina’s First District, joined as a co-sponsor. Since then it has picked up two additional co-sponsors, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, representing South Carolina’s Second District, and U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, representing New Mexico’s SecondDistrict.
If the tribe is recognized, it will be like a state and won’t have to pay some state charges like cigarette and gasoline taxes, and might possibly be allowed to host gambling, according to Hatcher.
He wants religious freedom and the ability to have an eagle’s feather to bury with each of his family members.
The chief said he couldn’t bury his mother with a feather the way Indian tradition requires due to the state’s current rules. He doesn’t understand why an Indian can’t have an eagle’s feather when a museum and a naturalist can.
Also, he said, “I want to put my great-aunts and uncles in the ground not lying up in some museum.”
He said the state archeologist Jonathan Leader is working to help the Indians get their ancestors’ bones, but there are many federal regulations to scale.
If the tribe is successful in recovering the bones, its members will put them on a Catawba reservation where they can’t be stolen.
“I don’t want to cut the state out. I want to be a partner to her, not a barrier,” the chief said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.