Areas in Horry County that fall within the Opportunity Zones include:
■ Conway: Downtown Conway, U.S. 501 to Cultra Road, U.S. 701 to Highway 65, along 65 to just past Bulk Plant Road, sections of Long Avenue Extension to Grier Swamp to Kingston Lake and more.
■ Myrtle Beach: A number of scattered areas including the Downtown Redevelopment area and in one area to the ocean and more.
■ Aynor: The entire Town of Aynor, U.S. 501 to Cool Spring, including sections of S.C. 22 and more.
■ Loris: The entire Town of Loris to the N.C. line, sections of Red Bluff Road, S.C. 9 business, Holly Hill Road and S.C. 915 and more.
