Michael Wayne Davis
A graveside service for Michael Wayne Davis, 63, was held Jan. 31 in Mayers Memorial Park in Mullins, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis, husband of Deborah Warlick Davis, died Jan. 28 in the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after an illness.
Michael, a loving husband, father and grandfather, was born Dec. 23, 1957, in Mullins. He was a son of the late Franklin G. Davis and the late Polly Shelley Davis. He was a graduate of Mullins High School, who went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Francis Marion University and later received his master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Michael worked with the Horry County Grants Administration until his retirement. He was a die-hard Gamecock fan who stuck with his team thick or thin.
Surviving Michael, in addition to his wife of the home, Deborah Warlick Davis, are his children, one son, Eric Davis of North Myrtle Beach; one daughter, Kristen (Steven) Moore of Durham, N.C.; his grandchildren, Hannah Moore, Steven Moore Jr. and Ryan Moore; a brother, Joseph F. (Josey) Davis of Sumter; his two nieces, Kimberly (Pete) DuBose and Jennifer (Dwayne) West; and his Fur Baby, Ginger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.