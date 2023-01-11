Horry County Council members won’t be giving themselves a raise.

Council members on Tuesday voted 9-3 against approving a proposed 25% pay boost. Had the measure passed, it would have been the first raises council members received since 1999.

“Even if it’s not reality, the perception is that we would be giving ourselves raises in excess of what minimum salaries for our county employees are,” Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato said. “It’s just not a good optic, in my opinion, to be doing it right now.”

Council members gave initial approval to the raises last month, but they rejected the proposal at the second of three votes needed to pass the measure. Council members Bill Howard, Gary Loftus and Michael Masciarelli supported the raises. All the other county leaders voted against the measure.

Horry County Council discussing 25% raises for council members Under this proposal, Horry County Council members would see their compensation increase by about $5,000 per year. The chairman would receive a nearly $8,000 increase.

Under state law, council members can’t increase their salaries immediately, but they can approve raises that take effect after the next general election. In this case, approving the raises this year would have impacted the officials seated in January 2025.

Council members currently receive a salary of $15,967 per year, and each leader is allowed to spend up to $4,000 annually on training, travel, equipment and meals related to the position. The chairman receives $25,751 each year and can spend up to $5,500 on expenses.

The ordinance that council members rejected Tuesday called for the expense accounts to be folded into each official’s salary. Under that plan, the total compensation would have been increased to $25,000 per council member and $39,128.31 for the chair — about 25% for each office.

The failed ordinance had stated that "it appears equitable" that council compensation be increased "in recognition of the valuable role each council member plays in Horry County Government."

"In the performance of their duties, individual County Council members spend large amounts of time and effort each week to address the needs attendant to their position, being compensated a relatively small amount in exchange for providing such beneficial and necessary service to our community," the draft ordinance stated.