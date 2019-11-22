Next week, you will more than likely be flooded with dozens of ad- vertising circulars offering deals from national, big box stores.
You are receiving our annual Holi- day Gift Guide a week ahead of Thanksgiving because we wanted to give our local merchants an oppor- tunity to stand out from the crowd while giving our readers a few extra days to shop local first.
When you shop at home, you help create jobs, fund more services like education, health and safety servic- es through taxes, invest in neighbor- hood improvement and promote community development.
The well-being of our community benefits when you shop locally. Local businesses help to build strong communities, sustaining neighborhoods by contributing to
local charities, supporting sports teams, festivals, service clubs, school activities and the list goes on.
How can you expect area busi- nesses to support you, if you don’t support them?
It is no secret that local people are caring, friendly people...your neigh- bors! Our area businesses take pride in hiring the right people who are passionate about their products and services. By shopping locally, we’re giving them the support they need.
With so many great stores, mar- kets, restaurants and service-related businesses, the choices are endless. And, all of the top brand names are here.
Local businesses need you. They purchased their stock six month ago hoping to sell it today, pay their em- ployees, pay their taxes, donate to
charity and hopefully pay them- selves.
None of that happens, however, unless you give them the opportu- nity to have your business!
Supporting local businesses means you’re helping to secure jobs and opportunities for your neigh- bors and community....perhaps even employment for yourself or a loved one.
Factor in fuel costs, meals or ship- ping fees, not to mention traffic con- gestion, long lines plus the stress and aggravation of driving in poten- tially inclement weather—then ask yourself-is it worth it?
Horry County has a variety of unique specialty shops and prod- ucts that are an integral part of the distinctive character of our area.
The tourism sector benefits from
this. When people travel, they seek out destinations that offer them the sense of being someplace special. By choosing to support local busi- nesses, you help maintain our di- verse, distinct character.
Reduce your environmental foot- print and save money at the same time.
Shopping closer to home means no need for long drives. You are not burning fuel and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.
Everything you need is right here in our own backyard!
We encourage local prosperity by keeping our hard earned dollars in our local economy. Each dollar turns over five times and helps everyone in Horry County—-including you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.