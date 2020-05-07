Around $3,000 worth of unpaid mechanic bills are stored in a mail sorter hung on the wall near the front desk of Anthony Gesmondi’s auto shop at 12th Avenue North and Legion Street in Myrtle Beach.

But with tourism gone and his bills piling up, the shop owner isn’t taking any more IOUs.

“I have a lady’s car here that’s been here for two months,” he said. “She made a few payments, but she’s waiting for the stimulus money. She can’t pick her car up. And you can’t give a customer a car because they never pay.”

Gesmondi moved to the beach 12 years ago after decades of running a shop in Pennsylvania. For the past nine years, he’s owned and operated Anthony’s Transmission and Automotive Services. He focuses on transmission and other mechanical work, only doing routine maintenance like oil changes for his regulars.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused his business to drop 75%, although this time of year is normally his busy season.

“I’m 66, and in my whole life, I’ve never seen nothing like this,” he said. “Never.”

His landlord has given him a break with rent, but his other liabilities are still on the books.

“I have a lot of credit debt; I can’t pay it,” he said. “I explain to them, if I have money, I’m not going to take my money and pay a loan and not feed my family.”

The shop owner has a handful of children, including a 33-year-old son with a seizure disorder whose pre-existing conditions increase his risk of catching the virus.

To protect himself and his family, Gesmondi wears gloves and sprays customers’ cars with disinfectant before getting in. He also does all the grocery shopping to reduce his family’s exposure. He said his wife and kids haven’t left their property in months.

Even as his business suffers, Gesmondi isn’t looking for the economy to reopen yet.

“And now I’m afraid if they open the motels, we’re going to get nothing but infected people,” he said shortly before local leaders did just that. “I really think it’s going to get worse. I don’t think they should open up anything yet. I think they should wait until June 1.”

