As the first day of school approaches, teachers, parents, and staff alike are wondering how schools will be dealing with quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases, should school begin in a hybrid or face-to-face format.
“School nurses and district health services staff will communicate directly with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to determine next steps in each situation,” said Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. “SCDHEC guidelines regarding contact tracing will also be followed … exclusion and notification guidance will be followed … re-entry guidance will be followed.”
Rumors circulated this week that S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said that schools would be made to close if their infection rate hit ten percent, but S.C. Department of Education Chief Communication Officer Ryan Brown said that is not accurate.
“There is no percentage threshold for school closures,” Brown said. “Schools will follow their typical infectious disease protocols.”
According to DHEC’s interim COVID-19 guidance for schools provided by the district, students with any symptoms will be escorted to a room that their school designates for isolating students or staff until they can be checked out and sent home.
Students or staff with shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, or a new or worsening cough (with or without fever) should be “excluded” from school, DHEC’s guidance said.
The question remains, how is it decided who in a classroom needs to quarantine if the teacher or a fellow student tests positive for the virus?
DHEC maintains that routinely sticking to the safety precautions in the classroom will help avoid the need to quarantine everyone in the room, and they classify a "close contact" as someone who has been within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.
Only those thought to be close contacts must quarantine for 14 days, and there’s a bit of good news for those who have recovered from the virus.
People who have recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the prior three months will not need to quarantine after being deemed a close contact.
A note from a healthcare provider or proof of a positive test in the last three months would be required to avoid quarantine, but positive antibody test results will not be considered as acceptable proof.
DHEC guidance does say that in classrooms where social distancing could not be maintained, like in classes with younger children who do not have assigned seating, the entire class and staff working with them would need to complete the 14-day quarantine.
In those classrooms where distancing was maintained, but a positive case is found, the class should remain together in the same cohort as much as possible, and be screened for fever and symptoms each morning, after only close contacts are sent home.
As for staff working in quarantine after exposure, DHEC guidelines say that a worker who is considered a critical infrastructure worker may be permitted to work through their quarantine if they follow precautions such as wearing a mask, monitoring symptoms, practicing social distancing, and avoiding working with at-risk students and staff. They should also continue to quarantine at home when not at work.
If during that time, the staff member begins to develop symptoms, they must not go to work, DHEC guidelines say.
Students and staff coming out of quarantine should not return, DHEC said, until one of the following occurs: they have a negative COVID-19 test, have a medical evaluation determining their symptoms were due to another cause, or they must complete the DHEC isolation criteria before returning to school.
DHEC's isolation criteria includes isolating up until ten days from the first day of symptoms, and until 24 hours have passed since their last fever without taking fever-reducing medicine.
“Negative [test] results are not required nor recommended after meeting these criteria,” the guidance reads.
The first day of school will be September 8, and the DHEC Disease Activity Report released on Aug. 31 will reveal how Horry County students will attend school. A low spread will indicate face-to-face, full-time learning; a medium spread will have a hybrid schedule of two days present and three days distance learning on a split schedule; and high spread will have everyone begin the 2020-2021 school year with distance learning.
S.C. Governor Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that the state was distributing $10 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 70 school districts who requested assistance, which includes Horry County Schools.
The Horry County Board of Education has its regular meeting this Monday at 6 p.m. at the district office, where an announcement of the number of students who chose full-time virtual learning for the first semester is expected.
District 9 Board of Education member Chris Hardwick said Thursday that he did not have the final figure, but knew the number had jumped significantly from the previously reported 7,000 students last week.
Hardwick said the district anticipated at least 30% of students would choose virtual.
The most up-to-date number of active substitute teachers will be available after all data is compiled regarding how many students will officially participate in full-time virtual learning, Bourcier said.
Early last week, there were 1,282 active substitutes, according to Bourcier.
As of noon on Thursday, there were 20 job postings on the Horry County Schools website for Special Education positions including teachers, aides and paraprofessionals, and 14 other teaching positions open in the district.
Check back with My Horry News for updates on what to expect this Fall.
