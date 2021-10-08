Herbert A Simmons
Funeral services for Herbert A. Simmons, 39, will be held Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Simmons passed away Oct. 6 at his residence.
Born Jan. 14, 1982 in Horry County, he was a son of Herbert Simmons and Laura Humes Simmons.
Herbert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered as kind, gentle soul. He was a graduate of Culinary School of Tennessee.
Mr. Simmons was survived by his parents; half sister, Ashley Simmons; stepmother, Cynthia Simmons; grandparents, Chealease Humes (Julius) and Mary Alice Rush; several aunts and uncles, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
