Helen May Watts
Our loving arms of compassion are wrapped around the heartbroken shoulders of the family of Helen May Watts, 78.
Mrs. Watts answered the Master's Call April 26 at the Coastal Resort in Murrells Inlet.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
