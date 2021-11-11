Harvesting History is a special project by My Horry News. Horry County leads the state in tobacco production. But in recent years, farmers have begun moving away from tobacco and transitioning to crops such as peanuts or sweet potatoes. The county's tobacco production dropped by 43% between 1998 and 2018. This project examines the history of tobacco farming in Horry County, its future and the farmers still trying to make their living in the fields.

Grab. Snip. Toss. Repeat. Grab. Snip. Toss. Repeat. Markel Dixon walks along a row of tobacco as high as his chest, suckering the top flowers off the plant. If he doesn’t, the tobacco will become too top heavy. Great-uncle Greg Dixon walks the row beside him, using scissors to clip the suckers off.

Both use gloves so the stickiness doesn’t coat their hands.

A fawn hops out from a row, looking for mama.

Sometimes the mothers will leave the babies in the fields to sleep while they search for a meal.

In an hour, Markel Dixon used both hands to rip out six ground suckers on a long row in one of the family’s 20-acre fields.

“You’ll find them every once in a while,” he said.

“Once you get the suckers out, you can focus on one thing.”

That one thing: cropping ‘bacco.

“It’s no sleep from here to September,” he said.

He approaches a dead, brown tobacco plant wilted on the ground.

“That one didn’t make it.”

A few rows over, migrant workers are suckering tobacco, too. Some wearing jackets to protect themselves from the sun and ponchos over their jackets to stay dry from the morning dew still on the tobacco leaves.

It’s barely 9 a.m.

The dog days of summer are bringing temperatures that make one sweat by simply standing in the sun.

It’s an early start to beat the heat, but their journey started two months ago when a single tobacco plant was small enough to fit in one hand.

And before that, way before that, the Dixon’s farm predated the Civil War — a rarity for a Black family in the south.

Tobacco farming — it’s their past, their present. It is their heritage.

May and June: From dry to wet weather

Have mercy, it’s dry.

The Dixons pray for rain, after a few weeks of the whiplash between cold to warm temperatures pass through the area in April.

But by June 4, they are no longer worried. Some of their fields got four inches of rain.

It rained in parts of Horry County every single week in June. Leftovers of Tropical Storm Claudette brought even more rain on June 20.

Two days later, Markel Dixon said all the rain comes with pros and cons.

“Corn [is] loving it right now,” he said. “If you planted beans the past two days and we get a lot of rain, they won’t ever come up.”

In addition to tobacco, the Dixons are known for their sweet potatoes, which are sold at produce stands off U.S. 501, in Myrtle Beach and in North Carolina. About half of their sweet potatoes are sold locally.

This year, they are farming on several hundred acres. They have more than 100 acres of tobacco, 90 acres of sweet potatoes and more than 100 acres of corn. They also do soybeans, and with too much June rain, a large portion of the beans had to be replanted, Markel Dixon said.

As for the tobacco, the rain will bring suckers, a flower that grows on the top of the plant.

“Tobacco can stand dry weather longer than any crop,” he said. “Only thing about getting a bunch of rain now is the suckers coming in.”

And the chemicals sprayed on the tobacco have to be done at the right time. Or rain will wash them off.

‘Still helping the boys’

Dixon Farms is just off of Nichols Highway. And it has been a farm since before the Civil War.

Markel Dixon, 23, is the sixth generation of farmers on Horry County land. He’s one of roughly 67 farmers under 35 out of Horry County’s 1,136 producers, and he’s one of nearly 50 Black farmers in the county.

His father, Corey, is fifth generation. And grandfather Warren and his brother Greg are both fourth generation.

What makes their farm exceptional? They’ve been able to keep it running for 200 years through blood, sweat, tears, really good seasons and not-so-good seasons. Warren Dixon’s grandfather was Native American — and the reason why a Black family was able to own property before the Civil War.

“The Indians was free before the Black people was,” Warren Dixon said.

“We’ve been through some hard times.”

But they push through year after year.

“It’s in our blood,” Warren Dixon said.

He remembers not too long ago being a Black farmer before integration.

“I have seen some stuff,” he said, recalling: “You get the backseat to everything — even in farming.”

Decades later, on the other side of integration and with years of experience, he has undoubtedly earned respect in the farming community and among his family.

And with that comes the responsibility of making sure the day-to-day operations are running smoothly, as well as taking the cured tobacco to market when it’s time, driving tractors, spraying, running errands.

“I’m semi-retired,” Warren Dixon said. “But I’m still helping the boys.”

As for having his grandson working alongside the family, “it feels good,” he said, laughing.

“It just takes more money.”

July: Summer suckering

It’s almost gathering time — Greg Dixon’s favorite part of the season.

But for now, there’s still suckering to be done.

Wind from Tropical Storm Elsa was tough on the tobacco as of July 8. And four days later, the Dixons had at least two more days of suckering tobacco.

He hasn’t seen snakes yet this summer, but he knows they’re probably out there.

“If we make it out of these long rows, we’ll be alright,” Greg Dixon says as he uses scissors to clip suckers off on July 15.

He’s seen suckers from the bottom to the top of tobacco plants before.

“I got a row yesterday and half of the row was full of ground suckers,” he said.

Greg Dixon points to another row, telling Markel Dixon: “They missed one over yonder.”

Markel Dixon stops where he’s at and goes over to snap a missed lonesome sucker that’s sticking up with pinkish, purple petals.

Greg Dixon pays attention to the time, predicting and monitoring how long it takes to sucker a row.

“People say I be rushing,” he said. “I don’t rush, I just set myself at a pace.”

Then he yells out to the other side of the field where his brother and Markel’s dad works.

“Corey, how many more rows over there?”

“Three!”

“Sheesh.”

At one point, Greg Dixon had a public job, but didn’t like it.

“So I came back on the farm,” he said. “I just didn’t want to be cooped up in a building all the time.”

And working with his family is nice, he said, laughing — but sometimes there are headaches and aggravation.

This year, the Dixons have more acres of tobacco than they’ve ever had.

“One thing about farming though, everything hits you at one time,” Markel Dixon said.

The tobacco is still too green to gather the first round, also known as the lugs, which are at the bottom of the plant.

But by the end of the week, it might just be ready.

August: Sweet smell of tobacco fills the air

The Dixons are finishing up with the lugs on Aug. 5 — five days until the market opens.

The tobacco goes into the barn to cure for eight to 10 days before it’s taken to the warehouse.

They’ve finished the lugs and the second round, also known as the cutters. The tips are last. And then they strip the plant.

The entire area around the Dixon headquarters smells like sweet, sweet cured tobacco.

Markel Dixon rides the harvester up and down the field Aug. 18 beside the family’s barns and the shop where they work on all of the equipment.

There’s always something that needs fixing.

A couple of guys take turns driving trucks with the trailer full of leaves to the barn. They drop the boxes off. And return to the field where Markel is working.

Others at the shop pin the boxes of tobacco by hand before each one goes into the barn.

The mood is somewhat tense.

Some of the tobacco has had too much rain.

“I’m stressed,” Warren Dixon said, sitting in the shade waiting for another box of tobacco leaves to arrive from the field.

It’s overcast, with the sun shining through the clouds barely, and the air as thick as molasses.

Markel Dixon still rode the harvester with a smile and worked until dusk.

The federal government’s 2004 mandatory buyout ended the tobacco farming careers of many farmers not just in Horry County, but everywhere in the country where people farmed tobacco.

But not for the Dixons.

“We took the buyout, but we continued planting tobacco,” Warren Dixon said. “They paid us so much a year for 10 years. It really helped a lot of farmers now.”

Known as the Tobacco Transition Payment Program, stemming from the Fair and Equitable Tobacco Reform Act of 2004, the program ended the tobacco-quota program and caused producers to transition to the free market, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Farmers could continue to crop tobacco — but now had to turn to the private companies under contracts. The Dixons have contracts with Philip Morris, which is their largest, R.J. Reynolds and U.S. Tobacco.

The TTPP also ended warehouse auctions, shifting to receiving stations.

“[There’s] no support of tobacco now,” Warren Dixon said. “You can plant, you [just] have to have a contract now.

“There’s no price support on tobacco now. With land rent and chemicals and everything, we probably have more in it now than then.”

Corey Dixon mans the grill attached to the back of a pickup truck that’s parked in a field on the outskirts of Aynor.

He shakes a container full of chicken wings and sauce to coat the wings before putting them on the grill.

He’s the one who always cooks for the crowd.

Last year, he quit his job where he worked third shift so he could come work on the farm full time.

“It’s the best decision I made,” he said. “Oh, I love it.”

He’d often come home from work and go to sleep, but would wake up from hearing the tractors outside. So he’d get up and go outside to help.

As his father Warren Dixon is reaching retirement age, Corey Dixon and his son Markel are the next generations to take over the family’s farming business.

“The main thing is learn what my grandpa knows,” Markel Dixon said. “The main thing is you have to be patient.

“I’d rather be working for family than anybody else.”

By the end of August, the Dixons rush to harvest the last bit of tobacco out of the fields.

The crop is burning up in the field.

They have about 60 more acres to gather.

And, on Sept. 8, they were down to fewer than 10 acres.

Unfortunately, disease in the field killed a lot of their tobacco plants.

But Warren Dixon is still optimistic.

“Overall, it’s a common crop this year,” he said.

About each week, their truck — with the Dixon Farms logo on the side — makes trips to market.

Some warehouses allow them to take up to 50 bales per trip, which requires an appointment.

At 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11, Warren Dixon arrived back in Cool Springs. It was the family’s second to last trip to market for the season.

They have 32 bales left to sell.

“We ‘bout got it,” Warren Dixon said.

A week later, the Dixons make a final trip to the Mullins warehouse and sell their last bales of tobacco leaves.

The weather has cooled off as the family has already shifted gears to tend to their dozens of acres of sweet potatoes.

After all, a farmer’s work is never quite done.

