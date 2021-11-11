It’s no secret that tobacco production has declined, particularly in the last two decades due to the federal buyout program. But Horry County remains the top tobacco producer in South Carolina and the 11th in the country, according to the Census of Agriculture.

This year, the United States Department of Agriculture reports a 90% increase in tobacco sales in South Carolina this season over 2020, shifting from an abnormal year to a normal year.

“Unfortunately, last year was bad on two fronts for tobacco farmers,” said Jacqueline Moore, South Carolina state statistician with the USDA. “One, very few production contracts were offered by the industry so farmers planted fewer acres. Then the weather played havoc on the crop and yields were quite low.”

In fact, the tobacco harvested last year in the state was the lowest amount since 1892 at 6,000 acres, according to the Southern Region’s 2020 Production Summary. The state produced 8.4 million pounds of tobacco in 2020, the lowest since 1894.

To put those figures in perspective, Horry County farmers alone harvested 6,900 acres of tobacco in 2018, producing 13.2 million pounds. According to 2018 figures from the USDA, Horry County is the only county to produce more than 10 million pounds of tobacco. Marion County follows Horry’s production at 1.8 million pounds in 2018.

Through the years

Rewind to 1998. It was the last year the county’s farmers harvested more than 10,000 acres of tobacco in a single season, producing 23.3 million pounds.

“If you look at the data, you can clearly see in 2004 when the allotment program ended,” Moore said, adding the state has 40 to 50% less acreage of tobacco. “It dramatically impacted the tobacco market in South Carolina.”

Known as the Tobacco Transition Payment Program in 2004, the program ended the tobacco-quota program and caused producers to transition to the free market, according to the USDA. Farmers could continue to grow tobacco — but now had to turn to the private companies that now issue contracts.

Now, rewind to 1939. It was the year the most amount of acres of tobacco were harvested in Horry County — 38,300 acres.

Tobacco production can fluctuate, and there can be a difference in the yield per acre depending on weather. In other words, an acre can produce somewhere between 1,800 and 2,100 pounds of tobacco.

“However, if you look at the change from year to year, you see more of a swing,” Moore said. “Wet fields at planting, drought in May and June, winds from a hurricane, and the like can impact the production.”

The value of tobacco production hit an all-time high in South Carolina in 1981 at $246.6 million, according to the USDA. The follow year was $219 million. Those figures decreased before another spike over $200 million in ‘96 and ‘97. After the 2004 buyout, the value of production dropped to $58 million in 2005 — the time it dropped below $100 million since 1969.

Data helps farmers

The National Agricultural Statistics Service is the primary statistical agency for the USDA.

And the information and data collected helps people — including farmers — make informed decisions and business decisions when it comes to agriculture, Moore said.

“We are always running a survey, often multiple surveys at a time,” she said. “We are always collecting data.

“Farmers come and go every day,” Moore said. “The farms change hands, you know father to son or to daughter. We have people that have 20 sheep this year, next year they may not have sheep.”

And the USDA is heavily dependent on farmers offering information — even the smallest of farms or homesteads.

“But they are a farm, and we want to make sure we get those counted in our census so we are always scraping and making sure they are added to our list,” Moore said.

The Census of Agriculture is published every five years, with the next one in 2022. For about 200 years, the data has helped to understand different aspects of agriculture across the country.

“The census is one of the most comprehensive data instruments out there,” Moore said.

