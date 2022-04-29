Joey Timms

Haigh coached his son Joe Timms

“I think she’s had a fantastic effect on people, on students that she’s taught whether it’s voice or flute or whatever. A lot of them are active in churches and other places.”

He said his son was able to get a “fantastic scholarship” at the University of South Carolina, thanks to her teaching.

“I’d say it’s a job well done…She’s just been a beautiful talented teacher at sharing her abilities with many young artists and some, like I say, they’ve gone professional…,” he said.

She’s done a fine job of developing musicians and singers, according to Timms.

Robin Duncan

One of Haigh’s first voice students

Janet and I have spent 50 years of our lives together as friends and as musicians in a professional way. As a senior in high school, I was one of her very first voice students when she came to Conway. Who can forget her unique way of teaching breath and diaphragm control with her system of dots, dashes, accents, and funny sounds!

She contributed to my love and knowledge of music, and off I went to study piano in college and grad school.

When I came back, our lives intersected in many personal ways…. we taught each other’s children piano and voice, she sang at my dad’s funeral, I played for her daughter’s wedding, and we celebrated children and grandchildren together.

During all this time we worked together as musicians in many settings….Coastal Carolina University, Conway Christian School, Calvary Christian School, the Long Bay Symphony Youth Orchestra (served together on the committee to get the youth orchestra started), and in her private voice studio. I accompanied countless lessons, auditions, recitals, competitions, choral groups and ensembles so I observed her interaction with her students in many situations.

Always professional, poised, paying attention to detail and striving for excellence, her focus was encouraging each student to achieve their potential at whatever level of talent or ambition they had. She would go to great lengths to tailor the study to the student’s individual interests, ability and circumstances. In the days before you could find anything you wanted online, she hired me to record innumerable accompaniments on cassette tapes (!!) so that her students would be able to practice more effectively and learn more quickly. She did whatever it took for her students to succeed.