Joey Timms
Haigh coached his son Joe Timms
“I think she’s had a fantastic effect on people, on students that she’s taught whether it’s voice or flute or whatever. A lot of them are active in churches and other places.”
He said his son was able to get a “fantastic scholarship” at the University of South Carolina, thanks to her teaching.
“I’d say it’s a job well done…She’s just been a beautiful talented teacher at sharing her abilities with many young artists and some, like I say, they’ve gone professional…,” he said.
She’s done a fine job of developing musicians and singers, according to Timms.
Robin Duncan
One of Haigh’s first voice students
Janet and I have spent 50 years of our lives together as friends and as musicians in a professional way. As a senior in high school, I was one of her very first voice students when she came to Conway. Who can forget her unique way of teaching breath and diaphragm control with her system of dots, dashes, accents, and funny sounds!
She contributed to my love and knowledge of music, and off I went to study piano in college and grad school.
When I came back, our lives intersected in many personal ways…. we taught each other’s children piano and voice, she sang at my dad’s funeral, I played for her daughter’s wedding, and we celebrated children and grandchildren together.
During all this time we worked together as musicians in many settings….Coastal Carolina University, Conway Christian School, Calvary Christian School, the Long Bay Symphony Youth Orchestra (served together on the committee to get the youth orchestra started), and in her private voice studio. I accompanied countless lessons, auditions, recitals, competitions, choral groups and ensembles so I observed her interaction with her students in many situations.
Always professional, poised, paying attention to detail and striving for excellence, her focus was encouraging each student to achieve their potential at whatever level of talent or ambition they had. She would go to great lengths to tailor the study to the student’s individual interests, ability and circumstances. In the days before you could find anything you wanted online, she hired me to record innumerable accompaniments on cassette tapes (!!) so that her students would be able to practice more effectively and learn more quickly. She did whatever it took for her students to succeed.
It must be so satisfying and rewarding for her to see her faithful teaching influence three generations! Janet taught me; she taught voice to my daughter Kathryn (Rickert) for five years and prepared her well for scholarship auditions and the rigors of studying vocal performance in college; and now Kathryn’s daughter Audrey, my granddaughter, is a harpist playing with the Youth Orchestra that Janet was instrumental in starting and benefiting from a musician mother and grandmother that Janet helped train.
Music continues because it’s taught, passed down from teacher to student through the generations. Janet’s influence is wide and deep, and will continue as her many students share their music with others.
Connie Smith
Principal, Conway Christian School
Connie Smith says Janet Inman Haigh was a major contributor to the school’s music program giving lessons in music appreciation, flute, voice, ensemble and hand chimes.
“I think she’s one of the most amazing people I know,” she said. “She’s gifted. She’s talented and she has a love for art. I think she has impacted so many of our students who have been gifted musically and most of those students adored her, as did all of us.”
Smith said finding music teachers isn’t as easy as it once was.
“It just seems to be a rarity now to find that level of musical knowledge, that ability to teach it and to foster that love for music. She had that in abundance.”
She said Saturday’s recital ended very emotionally.
“It felt like the end of an era, and it really was,” she said.
Later, she added, “I think so much of Janet not just as a teacher, but as a person, too. You can’t not love her.”
